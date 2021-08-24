Subway® Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

World’s Largest Quick-Service Restaurant Brand Puts Eat Fresh Refresh™ on Fast Track

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Aug. 24, 2021) – Subway® restaurants has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing to put its Eat Fresh Refresh™ on the fast track by becoming a primary partner of the championship-winning NASCAR team.

The world’s largest quick-service restaurant brand will begin its association with Stewart-Haas Racing when it debuts on the No. 4 Ford Mustang of Kevin Harvick during the Sept. 18 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Subway will return as a primary partner of the No. 4 team Oct. 24 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. For all other races, Subway will be an associate sponsor on the No. 4 Ford.

“Subway is proud to team up with Stewart-Haas Racing, Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Ford to help us showcase the ongoing transformation happening at Subway restaurants across the country,” said Carrie Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer, Subway. “The track record of Stewart-Haas Racing, Kevin and the team mirrors Subway’s promises to guests of offering better choices, as well as the importance of refreshing to stay at the top of your game. We look forward to celebrating success on and off the track.”

Subway launched the Eat Fresh Refresh last month, which celebrates the biggest changes in the brand’s history, including improvements to almost every core product on the menu along with an enhanced digital and in-restaurant experience to deliver better choices every day.

The partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing reunites Subway with NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. The “Stewart” in Stewart-Haas Racing scored the 33rd of his 49 career NASCAR Cup Series victories in a yellow-and-green Subway-sponsored racecar on Oct. 5, 2008 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. It was his last win before a refresh of his own, as he formed Stewart-Haas Racing in 2009 with machine tool magnate Gene Haas to become a driver/owner where he ultimately won his third and final NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2011.

“Sometimes you’ve got to change direction and, for me, becoming a driver/owner in the NASCAR Cup Series was exactly the refresh I needed,” Stewart said. “Quality, quickness and the ability to adapt drives everything we do at Stewart-Haas Racing. Subway operates very similarly. I admire what Subway is doing to strengthen its customer experience, from in store to online, and we’re very proud to help tell that story.”

Stewart embodies Subway’s mantra that to be fresh, you need to refresh. He is one of the most versatile racers in all of motorsports with 13 driving championships in various styles of racecars across an array of series. His business acumen matches his driving prowess, as his race teams have claimed 29 titles, three of which are by Stewart-Haas Racing – his own in 2011 and then a second via Harvick in 2014, along with a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2018.

“This is an exciting partnership because of the intensity and creativity of Subway’s activation plans,” said Brett Frood, President, Stewart-Haas Racing. “To have the personalities within our team leverage our synergies with Subway on a national scale is an incredible opportunity for our organization and our sport. We look forward to delivering all of Subway’s improvements to our loyal fans and beyond.”

About Subway® Restaurants:

As the world’s largest quick-service restaurant brand, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in nearly 40,000 restaurants every day. Every restaurant is owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network of more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 90 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and on YouTube.