Racine’s Jacob Ruud Brings Perfect Season Record (6 for 6) to Home Track at Road America for SRO GT World Challenge America this Weekend

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., August 24, 2021 – It’s been a perfect season so far for young Jacob Ruud of Racine, Wis., during the debut of the TCX racing division in the TC America competition, a portion of the big SRO World Challange America road racing weekends.

Driving the No. 81 Light Speed/Classic BMW BMW M2 for Fast Track Racing this year, Ruud, the 21-year-old college student, has won six main events in six starts in the TCX division including six pole positions and five fastest race laps.

Now, Ruud returns to his home track, historic Road America, on Aug. 27-29 looking to extend his winning streak in the SRO World Challenge America doubleheader sports car weekend.

The senior at Rochester Institute of Technology in update New York is very familiar with the four-mile Elkhart Lake racing facility as he was an infant running around the paddock with his dad, Chris, racing in the Ferrari Challenge and his mom, Chantil, chasing him down.

At age 16, Jacob was able to make his Road America debut in a club racing event and his career as a competitor took off.

“I have a lot of laps around Road America between testing and racing,” said Ruud. “We tested last week, and we learned a lot with the car. It’s an all-new BMW race car and the Fast Track Racing team has been learning along with me. We have won this year at Sonoma, COTA (Circuit of the Americas in Texas), and VIR (VIRginia International Raceway). But to be honest, those tracks are much different from Elkhart Lake. So, we need to improve a few chassis settings for the upcoming events.”

Ruud led wire-to-wire most recently in the two TCX feature races (40-minute sprints) at VIR and holds a big advantage in the TCX class point standings.

“Again, the Fast Track Racing crew gave me a fantastic BMW M2 to drive at the VIR weekend,” said Ruud after his Sunday win. “The VIR track was fast and so much fun to drive, especially with these BMW M2 cars. Now, we want to continue our winningest streak at Road America in front of a bunch of family and friends.”

Ruud started his college classes last week and will be anxious to finish up activities before heading back to Wisconsin for the on-track action which gets under Friday with practice rounds.

“It will be a little hectic with classes in New York and flying back home for the Road America,” he explained. “But it’s a blast to race at Elkhart Lake again.”

