Kaz Grala to Drive the No. 16 Goettl Air Conditioning Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Daytona

LEXINGTON, N.C. (August 25, 2021) – Following the team’s first NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kaulig Racing is pleased to welcome Goettl (gEHt-uhl) Air Conditioning onboard the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

No stranger to the NASCAR Cup Series, Goettl will be the primary partner on Kaulig Racing’s part-time No. 16 entry piloted by Kaz Grala. Grala recently earned Kaulig Racing a sixth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this year in the team’s third start of the 2021 NCS season.

“We are super excited to have Goettl join us at Daytona and couldn’t think of a better time to join us than right after our first NASCAR Cup Series win as a team!” Said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “The last time Kaz drove for us, he was close to a top-five finish, so we are hoping to build on that this weekend at the World Center of Racing.”

Goetll, a pioneer in the air conditioning and plumbing industry, has been one of the superior heating and cooling installation, repair and preventative services for over 80 years. From small repairs to full system overhauls, Goettl promises its customers quality and reliability.

“We made the final decision to partner with Kaulig Racing and Kaz Grala when my dog, Sadie, gave them ‘the wheaten greetin’ approval,” said Ken Goodrich, CEO of GOETTL Air Conditioning & Plumbing. “Kaulig Racing does things ‘the right way, not the easy way’ just like the perfectionists at Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing!”

The annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place on Saturday, August 28 at 7PM ET on NBC.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields three, full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team has made multiple starts in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) in 2021, including the Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala. In the team’s seventh-ever NCS start, AJ Allmendinger won at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.The team has acquired two charters for the 2022 season, with plans to begin full-time competition in the NCS. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Goettl Air Conditioning

Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing is an industry pioneer. We continue a legacy started in 1939, when Gust and Adam Goettl developed the Phoenix area’s first evaporative cooler and refrigerated AC unit to battle the severe desert temperatures. Ken Goodrich, our CEO leads the company after working on Goettl units his whole life. We take pride in doing the job right the first time around. Our highly skilled and continuously trained technicians provide a high standard of service you won’t find anywhere else. Our technicians are “Sadie Certified”. If Sadie doesn’t like them, we won’t send them to your house.