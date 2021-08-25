Speedy Cash Makes Return to Daytona International Speedway

Alfredo Ready to Take Partner Back to Victory Lane and Playoffs

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 25, 2021) – Speedy Cash visited victory lane at the Daytona 500 in February as a partner of Michael McDowell. They are now ready to help Anthony Alfredo to his first NASCAR Cup Series win this Saturday night when the NASCAR Cup Series closes its regular season back at the Daytona International Speedway.

For Alfredo and the No. 38 Speedy Cash team, it’s a win-and-in scenario concerning their last opportunity to join the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Saturday night’s race is poised to be one of the most exciting races of the season with over a dozen drivers racing for the final berth into the playoffs.

“Speedy Cash has been our biggest partner this season and it’s great have them back on our No. 38 Ford Mustang at Daytona,” said Alfredo. “I want to go out and win this race. We’ve had so much bad luck, that we should have some good luck coming our way. It will be perfect to win on Saturday night and get our No. 38 team in the playoffs with Michael.”

“I think it’s going to be a wild race,” continued Alfredo. “There is so much on the line. We can potentially have our bad luck season turn into a top-16 or better season with just one win. That’s true for about 15 or 16 guys. So, the final few laps are going to be wild. If we can be there on the last lap, FRM has proven that we can win it.”

For Speedy Cash, the Daytona 500 provided their first win in the NASCAR Cup Series as an associate partner on the No. 34 Ford Mustang. They then powered Alfredo to his season-best finish at the Talladega Superspeedway in April. Alfredo has been mired in bad luck finishes since late June but can change all that on Saturday night.

Speedy Cash will return their familiar look and colors to the No. 38. Saturday night’s race will be televised live on NBC at 7:00 p.m. ET.

For more information about Speedy Cash, visit www.SpeedyCash.com.

About Speedy Cash

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit, check cashing, money transfers and money orders. The company was founded in 1997 in Riverside, California by three friends from Wichita, Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for accessible credit. Speedy Cash has brick & mortar locations across the U.S. (operating as Rapid Cash in Nevada, Oregon and Washington) and offers loans online. Speedy Cash is owned and operated by CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

About CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) serves the evolving needs of the financial consumer. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States, later expanding to offer online loans and financial services in the United States and Canada and now broadening into a full-spectrum consumer lender through the point-of-sale / buy-now-pay-later channel. CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platforms, an omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.