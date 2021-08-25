FedEx Racing Express Facts – Daytona International Speedway

Denny Hamlin

11 FedEx Shaping Black Futures Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Saturday Race Info:

Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date/Time: Saturday, August 28/7:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 160 laps/400 miles

Track Length: 2.5 miles

Track Shape: Tri-Oval

Banking: 31 Degrees

Express Notes:

Michigan Recap: Denny Hamlin earned his 13th top-five finish of the season Sunday at Michigan International Speedway in the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. The 400-mile event was a chaotic one – with four-wide passing and 11 different leaders – with plenty of contact that left the FedEx Express Toyota with dings and dents all around. After starting ninth, Hamlin took the lead after a Stage 1 caution by pitting for fuel only. He led four laps in that stage and six more in Stage 3, all the while mixing it up with multiple other frontrunners. In the final cycle of green-flag stops, Hamlin came to pit road for fresh tires and fuel with about 35 laps remaining. He then surged from the back of the top 20 to chase down the leaders once again. But a pop-up rain shower brought out the yellow flag with 19 laps to go and doused his momentum. Drivers circled the track amid the raindrops under yellow for only five laps, and then the green flag waved once again. A multi-car wreck brought out a final caution with 13 laps to go, setting the stage for 10 wild, final green-flag laps. Hamlin was behind leader William Byron, both choosing the preferred top lane. Ryan Blaney, the first driver to opt for the low lane, used the front-row position to make his move for the lead. While Byron and Hamlin were racing each other, Blaney took off and, 10 laps later, took the checkered flag. Hamlin crossed the line fifth.

Daytona Preview: The NASCAR Cup Series moves to Florida for the final regular season race of the 2021 season at Daytona International Speedway. In recent history, Hamlin has been the king of Daytona with three career wins, including back-to-back Daytona 500 victories in 2019 and 2020. Hamlin and team are still in mathematical contention for the regular season championship and will look for a win and a big points day to push them to the top of the standings.

FedEx Cares on the #11: The FedEx Toyota will have a special Shaping Black Futures paint scheme at the Daytona race, highlighting the longtime FedEx commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The scheme includes an illustration of HBCU college graduates, “Shaping Black Futures” on the quarter panel, and four HBCU school logos – Jackson State, Tennessee State, Mississippi Valley State, and Lemoyne Owen – on the rear bumper.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Races: 31

Wins: 3

Poles: 0

Top-5: 11

Top-10: 12

Laps Led: 628

Avg. Start: 16.6

Avg. Finish 16.0

Hamlin Conversation – Daytona:

What is the message behind the FedEx Shaping Black Futures paint scheme?

“The scheme focuses on the FedEx initiative to shape the futures of Black students and foster relationships across several HBCUs. We have included four HBCU logos on the TV panel of the car. FedEx stands dedicated to making the communities it serves more equitable and creating opportunities for the next generation.”

How do you like your chances of winning the final race of the regular season at Daytona?

“Daytona’s been one of the best tracks for me. I’ve won the 500, and I’d love to win the Coke Zero 400. I’m a Coke driver and I have not yet won that race. We seem to put ourselves in contention each and every year at Daytona, so we always look forward to racing there. And because my playoff spot is clinched, I can go on offense. I’ve got nothing to lose.”

FedEx Office – Closest to Daytona International Speedway: 2274 W International Speedway, Daytona Beach (386) 323-7840