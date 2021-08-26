KENNINGTON & CASTROL EDGE DODGE TEAM SPENDING WEEKEND IN QUEBEC

August 26, 2021. This coming weekend DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team will compete in three races at two very different racetracks as the NASCAR Pinty’s Series returns to the province of Quebec.

First up, it’s a welcome back to Circuit ICAR for the first time since 2017. A ticklish road circuit that’s set up on the tarmac of Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec on Saturday afternoon. Kennington has scored five top-ten results in seven races at ICAR. Then it’s a doubleheader event with twin 150-lap races at the Autodrome Chaudière on Sunday. The two-time series champion scored a podium finish in 2015 and has finished top-ten in five of six at the track located in Vallee-Jonction, Quebec.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weekend Race Event Previews:

August 28th

Lafleur 75

Race four of 11 in 2021

This is the 8th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Circuit ICAR

The Track:

2.125-mile tarmac road course

Best finish: 4th in 2016

August 29th

Canadian Tire 150 & Budweiser 150

Races five & six of 11 in 2021

These will be the 7th & 8th NASCAR Pinty’s Series races at Autodrome Chaudière

The Track:

¼-mile banked, paved oval

Best finish: 3rd in 2015

Career Victories: 21

Most Recent Win: Jukasa Motor Speedway 2020

DJ Quote: “We’re headed back to Quebec and looking for more success in our Castrol Edge Dodge. This is going to be a very challenging schedule this weekend, but my guys are the best in the business. We’ve worked hard to be ready, and I like our chances”.

TV & Live Streaming

The races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US. Saturday August 28th, Lafleur 75 begins at 4PM. Sunday August 29th, The Canadian Tire 150 is at 6PM with the Budweiser 150 to follow at approximately 7:40PM

Television Broadcast Dates/Times

Lafleur 75 – Sunday September 5th, 4:30PM on TSN, Saturday September 11, 1PM on RDS2

Canadian Tire 150 – Saturday September 11, 1PM on TSN, Friday September 17, 9:30PM on RDS2

Budweiser 150 – Saturday September 18, 5PM on TSN, Friday September 24, 9PM on RDS1

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/@djkracing

Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing

Website www.djkracing.ca

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/

Photo: DJ Kennington racing the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge two weeks ago at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres.