WIGHT MOTORSPORTS BACK IN ACTION IN QUEBEC

(August 26, 2021) Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) will welcome back Donald Theetge to the driver’s seat of the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro this weekend as the team prepares for three races at two different tracks with the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series returning to action.

First up the series returns to Circuit ICAR for the first time since 2017. The unique road course on the tarmac of the Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec will provide plenty of action. Then it’s a doubleheader with twin 150-lap races Sunday at the Autodrome Chaudière in Vallee-Jonction, Quebec. This is the home track for driver Donald Theetge and where he will make his 2021 series debut.

Weekend Preview

August 28th

La Fernandiere 75

Race four of 11 in 2021

This is the 8th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Circuit ICAR

The Track:

2.125-mile tarmac road course

Best finish:

Leberge-first event, Dilley-5th in 2011, Rinomato-first event

August 29th

Canadian Tire 150 & Budweiser 150

Races five & six of 11 in 2021

These will be the 7th & 8th NASCAR Pinty’s Series races at Autodrome Chaudière

The Track:

¼-mile banked, paved oval

Best finish:

Theetge-3rd in 2018, Dilley0-2nd in 2014, Rinomato-14th in 2019

Career Victories:

Lessard 3, Theetge 1, Dilley 3,

Quote

“The whole group has worked really hard to get back on track after some challenges in the last race at GP3R. We know it’s going to be a busy weekend with three races but having Donald back in the #80 and racing at his home track gives us confidence. Mark Dilley has also had good success at Chaudière. But we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, we also expect to run well at ICAR”.

David Wight, WMI Principal

TV & Live Streaming

The races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US. Saturday August 28th, The Lafleur 75 begins at 4PM. Sunday August 29th, The Canadian Tire 150 is at 6PM with the Budweiser 150 to follow at approximately 7:40PM

Television Broadcast Dates/Times

La Fernandiere 75 – Sunday September 5th, 4:30PM on TSN, Saturday September 11, 1PM on RDS2

Canadian Tire 150 – Saturday September 11, 1PM on TSN, Friday September 17, 9:30PM on RDS2

Budweiser 150 – Saturday September 18, 5PM on TSN, Friday September 24, 9PM on RDS1

The 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 11 total races in Ontario and Quebec with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

