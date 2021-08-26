RCR Event Preview – Daytona International Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Daytona International Speedway… Dating back to 1976, Richard Childress Racing has won 11 poles and collected six points-paying victories at the most-storied racetrack on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. RCR owns three Daytona 500 wins (Dale Earnhardt – 1998, Kevin Harvick – 2007, Austin Dillon – 2018), three Coke Zero Sugar 400 trophies (Earnhardt – 1990, 1993 and Harvick – 2010) and 14 qualifying races, including a record 10-consecutive victories with Earnhardt (1990 – 1999).

﻿In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the Welcome, N.C. organization has captured six wins, 33 top-five and 53 top-10 finishes in a total of 99 starts.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live Friday, August 27, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live Saturday, August 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Daytona International Speedway… Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, has 16 previous starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway, acquiring one pole award, three top-five and eight top-10 finishes, most recently finishing third in this year’s Daytona 500. The Welcome, North Carolina, driver, who grew up attending races at Daytona International Speedway with his family, has 10 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with one win, seven top-five and seven top-10 finishes. He has two starts at the track in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Former Pole Winner… Dillon earned his career-first NASCAR Cup Series pole award with a lap of 196.019 mph (45.914 seconds) in the 2014 edition of the Daytona 500. It marked the fourth time the No. 3 has won the pole for the Daytona 500, and its 67th Cup Series pole, overall. Dillon also started on the front row for the July 2015 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona.

About Tracker Off Road… Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What is your confidence level knowing that Daytona is the final race in the regular season and your last chance to get into the NASCAR Playoffs?

“Yeah, that gives the confidence to you as being the last race of the year. And the situation I am in right now, I think I’ve been in other situations down the road, it would probably be more stressful. But for me, we’re in a little bit of a nothing to lose attitude right now because we’ve got to gain on our teammate, and if not, we’ve got to win somehow. So, Daytona is that place and it gives us an opportunity with our ECR horsepower. I don’t know. We’ve just had the ability to keep that No. 3 at the front when we go to Daytona. I like it. It’s a magical place and I’ve had some great runs there. I’m pumped that it’s the last race of our regular season.”

Last year, Daytona was the regular season finale, you didn’t have to worry about the points situation because you were already locked into the NASCAR Playoffs. Did you notice the racing was much different?

“For some reason, I can’t really recall that particular race. Usually, I’m pretty good at that. But I think we were kind of coasting in because we knew we were in the Playoffs. But Daytona and Talladega always provide a chance for excitement, and with it being the final race of the regular season, there are some that will go about it and say ‘hey, I’ve got to get to the checkered flag to have a chance to have a chance to win,’ and there are some that think they’ve got to lead every lap. I’ll definitely be re-watching the race, and seeing how people played it, and who was aggressive in those moments. It’s so easy to get aggressive and wipe out half the field at Daytona. So many things happen at the speedways with an errant move or an aggressive move and take a lot of people out early. You don’t want to be in that situation. We’ve been successful at the speedways by keeping ourselves up front, but I’ve seen guys get wrecked leading so anything can happen at these places. You’ve got to have a good strategy, a fast car that keeps you out of the way, and a bit of luck.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Daytona International Speedway… Reddick has four NASCAR Cup Series starts under his belt at Daytona International Speedway as he enters the final weekend of the regular 2021 season. Reddick, who will have one last chance to make the NASCAR Playoffs this weekend, has won in both the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Truck Series at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender also has two top-10 finishes and two pole awards in the Xfinity Series at the track.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen… Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, Homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

When Tyler Wins, You Win Tenders! Like Reddick, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is hungry for his first Cup Series win to come in 2021. So all season long, when Reddick takes the checkered flag in the Cup Series, all NASCAR fans will win a FREE No. 8 Special Chicken Tender Platter at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen the Monday following the race. Offer is valid both dine-in and To Go. See cheddars.com/offer/race-day for full details.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

How crazy and wild do you think Daytona will be with drivers having their last shot to make the NASCAR Playoffs?

“I played a big part in that excitement in the last Daytona cutoff race. I think you’ll expect to see drivers that were as desperate as I was in that race to try and get up front and get control of the race and win for their team and all their partners. It’s just going to be a matter of trying to have an understanding in the back of your head or have a point that you kind of have within yourself. Like okay, this is my fun meter. If we can stay within, we’re good. If we go over here, etc. We’re trying to make the Playoffs, right? But we’re also trying to get tenth and get that extra point if we can, too. So, there are a lot of things around. We’re going to try and control what we can. Someone going in and winning that race in Daytona is something that we can’t really control unless we win that race. While it’s a tough spot to be in, I’m excited to be back behind the wheel of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet and hopefully at the end of the night, we are the ones in Playoffs.”

What does getting into the Playoffs mean to you?

“It’s extremely important. For me, last year it was a goal for our team. We had the trends, and the positives were there for us to get there but some of the mistakes in that rookie season really took us just far enough behind that it was really difficult to overcome. Other drivers were surging late in the season, and it was a difficult time to make up points and we were losing them. This year, it’s even more important considering we were one of the first drivers to miss the Playoffs last year. And then also, for us, we’re sitting 11th in points and have a shot at getting to 10th. We’ve had a really good turnaround from five or six races in. We’ve overcome a big points deficit and we’ve passed a lot of other teams and drivers in points. We’ve run really well for many months now in the season. Making the Playoffs is important, for sure. I think we’re running good enough to make it through the first round and have a really good shot at making it through the second round to round three, honestly. We’re right in that window. So that’s really important to make it into the Playoffs because we are going to have some Playoff points from the Stage wins if things go right, we’ll get some more from where we’re at in the regular season standings. So, a lot is on the line for us in that regard because it’s not a matter of just making the Playoffs. I think where we’re running right now and where our RCR team is going, and Austin Dillon as well. We are good enough to make it go deeper into the Playoffs than just make it a one and done.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Brands Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona International Speedway… Snider has three previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, leading a total of 22 laps and earning a seventh-place finish in the 2021 season opening race in February. The 26-year-old also has three starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at the 2.5-mile superspeedway tri-oval, recording a 10th-place result in 2017.

About Crosley Brands… For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronics category. From their beginning in the premium incentive industry, Crosley Brands developed their own exclusive product lines and built solid relationships with some of the most well-known catalogers and retailers in the business. Today, Crosley Brands is known for two brands – Crosley Radio and Crosley Furniture. At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium, with its revolutionary line of turntables to its new series of high-fidelity units. Building on a legacy of entrepreneurship, Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, without sacrificing style. From the patio to the kitchen, bath, entryway and beyond, Crosley Furniture offers over 1,800 indoor and outdoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs. For more information, please visit www.crosleybrands.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

Has earning a victory so early in the season impacted your driving strategy?

“Absolutely, it takes a lot of stress off our team at this current moment, versus someone who may not have a win and would be in a similar position as me points wise. We know our No. 2 Crosley Brands Chevrolet Camaro is locked in to the Playoffs and we can focus on racing hard each week. Our team has been working hard to determine what is needed to go faster as a group. Part of that is me learning and part of that is us getting the balance of the cars right. Andy Street (crew chief) and I have worked together really well and I think we are starting to hit our stride. Our goal is to shock a few people when it comes to the Playoffs.”