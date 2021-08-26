SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Daytona International Speedway August Event Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona International Speedway | Wawa 250

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): G-Coin

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Joe Williams

Wawa 250 Starting Position: 39th (Event Formula)

Driver Points Position: 31st | Owner Points Position: 38th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend at Daytona International Speedway, SS GreenLight Racing and Joe Graf Jr. welcome back G-Coin as the primary partner of the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for Friday night’s Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola.

Daytona marks the eighth race of a multi-race deal where G-Coin, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility will be the primary partner.

Learn More About G-Coin This Weekend On The Tube: An upcoming episode of the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on innovations in blockchain-enabled digital assets featuring Joe Graf Jr. marketing partner G-Coin.

The episode is scheduled to broadcast this Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET on CNBC.

Viewers will learn how the G-CoinTM token, powered by blockchain technology, solves the compliance and price volatility problems that hamper wholesale digital asset adoption, and is opening channels to make gold a more accessible, liquid, everyday medium of exchange.

The show will also explore how the underlying Responsible GoldTM is digitally tracked from mine to refinery to vault, to ensure G-Coin represents the highest level of integrity, transparency, and sustainability in the gold sector.

About G-Coin: Unlike cryptocurrencies, G-Coin is a digital title to a real asset: 1 G-Coin token equals 1 gram of Responsible GoldTM.

G-Coin combines the best qualities of traditional gold – stability, security, value, confidence, and social status – with the benefits of digital innovation, allowing users to easily save, send, and spend gold.

Tech-savvy investors keen to avoid cryptocurrency volatility, or physical storage burden and costs, are now able to purchase G-Coin digital gold tokens. G-Coin tokens can be purchased in increments of 0.01gram, giving individual investors better access to the gold market and the ability to use gold for day-to-day purchases.

G-Coin Wallets give users the freedom to send and receive value instantly, securely, and at no cost from the convenience of your mobile phone.

G-Coin Tip of the Week: A G-Coin token is a digital title of ownership to one gram of a Responsible Gold kilobar stored in a licensed vault.

Holders can redeem the tokens for physical gold on demand*. G-Coin tokens can be sent, spent, gifted or purchased as an investment through the G-Coin wallet.

Seal Covered: Earlier this week, Joe Graf Jr. welcomed new partner CoverSeal® to the SS GreenLight Racing team.

CoverSeal® —the standout cover option keeping vehicles and other outdoor investments safe from rodents and the weather will serve as associate marketing on the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for this weekend’s race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and the upcoming events at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in September and at Kansas Speedway in October.

At Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, however, on Sat., Oct. 30, 2021 — CoverSeal® will increase their commitment and serve as the primary marketing partner for the penultimate NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season.

Winning Welder: Thanks to the new support from new team partner PowerWeld, fans have an opportunity to win a brand-new welder autographed by Joe Graf Jr. and team owner Bobby Dotter.

To enter, follow or like Joe Graf Jr. on Twitter or Facebook, tag two friends and retweet or share the contest to your social media platform.

PowerWeld served as the team’s primary partner in the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 21.

A winner will be chosen at the end of the month.

Saving You Some Money: As summer slowly starts to transition into fall, Joe Graf Jr.’s other marketing partner Z Grills wants to help the NASCAR community save money – but also enjoy the perfect barbecue.

In support of their recent partnership at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway last month, Z Grills Racing (ZGrillsRacing.com) is offering a 10 percent discount off your TOTAL purchase, using the code NASCAR at checkout.

Races for Faces: Joe Graf Jr. announced last week that for the second consecutive year, Graf will be virtually participating in myFace’s Races for Faces, an event to raise awareness for myFace, an organization that helps kids and families living with craniofacial differences.

Graf is encouraging in the industry along with race fans to join “Team Graf” and show your support of his mission.

Over the coming weeks, stay tuned for ways you can show your support of “Team Graf” and see how your name can appear on the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway next month.

While the virtual event will be held on Sept. 19., donations to “Team Graf” will be accepted through Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Daytona International Speedway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his fifth career start at the “World Center of Racing” in Friday night’s race.

In July 2019, Graf Jr. made his Xfinity Series debut at Daytona driving for Richard Childress Racing, qualifying a then career-best sixth. He was collected in a late-race crash and finished 23rd.

Graf Jr. made his SS GreenLight Racing debut at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in February 2020 qualifying a career-best fifth but was swept into a mid-race accident, finishing 36th.

In February, Graf Jr. started 18th and drafted to an 11th-place finish, a career-best finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and with SS GreenLight Racing aboard the No. 07 BuckedUp Energy Chevrolet Camaro.

He holds a career-best 12.8 average starting position at Daytona.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Superspeedway Nuggets: In seven career NASCAR Xfinity Series Superspeedway races, has completed 518 of the 758 laps available. He holds an average starting position of 19.1 and an average result of 29.5 with a best finish of 11th at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021.

Joe Graf Jr. ARCA Menards Series Career Superspeedway Nuggets: In three career ARCA superspeedway track races, Graf Jr. has two top-10 finishes. He has been running at the finish of all three races. He holds an average starting position of 15.3 and an average result of 11th with three (3) laps led.

In 2018, Graf Jr. was involved in the closest finish in ARCA Menards Series history at Talladega Superspeedway in a photo finish.

The margin was so narrow in the 69-year history of the series, it was a statistical dead heat, the margin of victory on the computerized scoring monitors showing 0.000 seconds. Only a video replay and the photo finish camera were able to determine Graf finished second by a matter of millimeters.

Put Me In Coach: To strengthen his physique, Joe Graf Jr. began working with new trainer and former NASCAR Cup Series Josh Wise during the 2020 offseason.

In addition to Wise, Graf has also been working with former NASCAR driver and open wheel driver Scott Speed on being more discipline behind the wheel of his No. 07 G-Coin Chevrolet Camaro.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 85 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $90,000.

New Leadership: SS GreenLight Racing announced last month that Joe Williams has taken over crew chief duties for Joe Graf Jr. for the remainder of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Williams joins SS GreenLight Racing after a tenure at Our Motorsports. Additionally, Danny Johnson joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as car chief.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 55th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Friday night and his first at the 2.5-mile oval.

In his previous 54 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing. Veteran JJ Yeley will drive the No. 17 Figgers Wireless Chevrolet on Friday night.

Yeley is poised to make his 344th career Xfinity Series start and ninth of the 2021 season. In 15 Xfinity Series starts at the “World Center of Racing,” his best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2006 Winn-Dixie 250 presented by PepsiCo, where he finished fourth after starting first (on the pole) driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@SSGLR0708) and visit their website at SSGreenLight.com.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Daytona: “I’m looking forward to getting back to Daytona this weekend. SS GreenLight Racing has such fast cars on the superspeedways, and I look forward to showcasing that with our No. 07 G Coin Chevrolet on Friday night.

“The February race was incredibly kind to us with an 11th place finish, but we are looking for a top-10 finish or better this weekend to revive us from a couple of tough weeks.”

On New Partner CoverSeal: “I am extremely excited to welcome CoverSeal to the family. I am thrilled that they will be a part of our NASCAR Xfinity Series program. CoverSeal has so much to offer anyone, whether you are a racer, car enthusiast, or just an everyday street driver.

“Their products and services are influential whether you are using it for protecting a race car that goes 200 miles per hour or a street car, that you want to keep in pristine condition ahead of the upcoming weather seasons.

“Best of all, they are the only functional cover on the market that was made to keep rodents out! As someone who isn’t crazy about little varmints, that is a huge win for me and I’m proud to not only represent CoverSeal but personally endorse their products!”

On New Leadership: “I have a positive outlook and approach for the final two and a half months of the season.

“I will continue to work hard and give everything both on and off the track to enhance the overall presence and performance of our team and partners for the rest of the 2021 season.”

Race Information:

The Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 23rd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. The race will take the green flag on Fri., Aug. 27, 2021, shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter has been a mainstay in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.