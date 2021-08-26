The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Rejoins Brandon Brown and Brandonbilt Motorsports as Primary Partner at Daytona

Haymaker Coffee Joins as Major Associate Partner

Track: Daytona International Speedway | 2.5 Mile SuperSpeedway

Race: 23 of 33

Event: Wawa 250

Race: Friday, August 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBCSN & MRN

Stages: 30 / 60 / 100 = 250 Miles

Brandon Brown | Xfinity Series Stats | Daytona International Speedway

Starts: 7

Best Start: 11

Best Finish: 6

Brown on Daytona:

“This weekend at Daytona, it’s win and you’re in. With only a few races left before the end of the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, this is by far our best opportunity to find Victory Lane and lock ourselves into the playoffs.

“It’s been a crazy year, full of highs and lows and unfortunately we’ve been in a bit of a slump the last few races as we’ve found ourselves in the right places, but at the wrong times, so I’m definitely ready to turn our luck around this weekend.

“This weekend, we’ll have The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade rejoining our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as the primary partner as well as Haymaker Coffee as the major associate partner.

“This Larry’s (Hard) Lemonade scheme led us to a 6th-place finish in the season opener at Daytona, so hopefully we can back it up with another strong performance on Friday night.”

About Larry’s Hard Lemonade

One day at one of Larry’s famous backyard parties, he busted out a concoction that he dubbed “Larry’s Lemonade” and served it up to family and friends. Larry’s Lemonade was an instant hit and after receiving high marks from everyone, Larry knew he was onto something. Larry’s creation first found its way throughout Hampton Roads, VA to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and now to you. Larry insists to this day that had it not been for the support of his inner circle of Lemons the world would never get to know The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade®. To learn more, visit thelarryslemonade.com.

Facebook: @larryshardlemonade

Instagram: @thelarryslemonade

Twitter: @Larrys_Lemonade

About Brandonbilt Motorsports

Brandonbilt Motorsports is a family-owned, professional stock car team competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Owned and operated by Woodbridge, Virginia native, Jerry Brown, Brandonbilt Motorsports has quickly become a household name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series through hard work and determination. As a smaller team in the NXS, Brandonbilt Motorsports’ goal has always been to do the most with less, while also becoming a contending organization in every race that it enters. Brandonbilt Motorsports shocked the racing world in 2020 as driver, Brandon Brown, secured the team’s first playoff berth in only its second, full-time season in the NXS, before going on to finish the year 11th in the overall points standings. On the horizon in 2021, Brandonbilt Motorsports looks to pick up where it left off as a playoff-caliber team at each event it enters. To learn more, visit bmsraceteam.com.