NASCAR postpones Xfinity summer event at Daytona

The Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed to Saturday, August 28, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN due to persistent rain that has halted and prevented the event to be completed on Friday, August 27.

The 250-mile event at Daytona, which serves as the 23rd event of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, had completed 19 of 100-scheduled laps and was under its competition caution scheduled on Lap 15 when persistent rain started to make its way at the superspeedway venue. After the field was brought down to pit road, the race was red-flagged for more than an hour before NASCAR made the decision to postpone the event by a day as the rain continued to fall and persist on Friday evening.

At the time of the race’s postponement, AJ Allmendinger, who started on pole position and who won last weekend’s Xfinity event at Michigan International Speedway, was the leader followed by Christopher Bell, Myatt Snider, Austin Cindric and Brett Moffitt. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Haley, Jeb Burton, Daniel Hemric, Jeremy Clements and Caesar Bacarella.

In addition, Brandon Jones was the only competitor to be eliminated from the event due to early engine issues.

The Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway will return to action on Saturday, August 28, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.