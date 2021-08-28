Fifth Third Bank, Roush Fenway Extend Multiyear Partnership

Long-time Roush Fenway partner demonstrates ongoing commitment to motorsports

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 28) – In just over 10 years, Roush Fenway Racing’s partnership with Fifth Third Bank, N.A., has grown to become one of the strongest in the sport. As that partnership enters its second decade, the team and the industry-leading bank are proud to announce a multiyear renewal that will see Fifth Third continue to serve as a primary partner on Roush Fenway’s No. 17 Ford Mustang.

It has been a little over a decade since Roush Fenway Racing “teased” the media with news of a “new number” for NASCAR champion and then No. 17 driver Matt Kenseth. The new number was that of Fifth Third joining the team. The bank initially joined the team in 2012 as a primary partner with Matt Kenseth. A season later, they paired with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a relationship that would encompass seven seasons and included a pair of wins. Chris Buescher has wheeled the Fifth Third machine the last two seasons.

“For the past 10 years, Fifth Third Bank has been a true partner to Roush Fenway Racing,” said team president Steve Newmark. “On and off the track they have been there in full support of our efforts – both as our official bank helping guide our financial path and as a primary on the No. 17 Ford. The relationship with Fifth Third has grown into one of the strongest partnerships in NASCAR, and we‘re privileged to announce this a multi-year renewal that will ensure Fifth Third will remain as part of the Roush Fenway family, and a key supporter of our sport, for years to come.”

The Fifth Third Ford went to victory lane in May of 2017, when Stenhouse won at Talladega, and just two months later he won again at Daytona. With Chris Buescher at the wheel, the Fifth Third Ford has earned a pair of top-10s, at Darlington and Charlotte earlier this season.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our partnership with Roush Fenway Racing and are pleased to extend our relationship with this iconic team for up to another five years,” said Lee Fite, president of Fifth Third Bank’s Mid-Atlantic region. “Roush continues to outperform and overdeliver on their commitments to Fifth Third, yielding a best-in-class ROI on our sponsorship.”

Since 2012, Roush has served as the anchor for Fifth Third Bank’s motorsports practice, which today also includes premier teams in IndyCar with Rahal Letterman Lanigan and in NHRA with Kalitta Motorsports. Through these partnerships, Fifth Third has become the de facto bank for race teams, tracks, suppliers, other racing industry stakeholders and racing fans.

Buescher is in his sixth full season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Through the first half of the season, he totaled four top 10 finishes and powered the No. 17 into playoff contention with a career high in laps led through the spring. In 2022, he will enter his seventh Cup season and his third with Roush Fenway.

Since joining the fold in 2012, Fifth Third has two wins, 13 top-10s and five top- five’s in more than 50 starts in the NCS. Three drivers have driven the No. 17 in the ten seasons that Fifth Third has been a primary partner.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $205 billion in assets and operates 1,096 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,369 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2021, had $483 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. In its 34th season of competition in 2021, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.