CHEVY NCS AT PLAYOFF MEDIA DAY: Kurt Busch Teleconference Transcript

NASCAR CUP SERIES

PLAYOFF MEDIA DAY

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

AUGUST 31, 2021

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 CHIP GANASSI RACING CAMARO ZL1 1LE, Teleconference Transcript:

WHAT WAS THE TURNING POINT FOR YOUR TEAM THIS YEAR THAT REALLY GOT YOU GOING AND INTO THE PLAYOFFS?

“For us, on the No. 1 Monster Energy Chevrolet race team, we had a really weird beginning of the season where points were a struggle and finishing races with oddball things happening. It was weird. We weren’t slow, it was just weird. At the (Coke-Cola) 600, we had an engine failure. And it was like, ‘this hast to be about it’, for strange things happening. Since June 1st, we have really put in a good run of consistency and the finishes really started to help our starting position build back up. The win at Atlanta, that really just spring boarded us right back to where we needed to be as a Playoff contender.”

THIS IS YOUR LAST PLAYOFF RUN WITH CHIP GANASSI. IS THERE ANY FAVORITE MEMORY OF YOURS WITH CGR AND DOES ANYTHING TOP WINNING AT VEGAS LAST YEAR?

“Vegas was a special win, but we have had some great memories all the way through like the win at Kentucky (Speedway) in the first time that the No. 1 car had been back to Victory Lane in so many years. Atlanta was one of those dominating cars and with GearWrench, a sponsor that has been with Chip Ganassi Racing for I believe six years – it was great to deliver that moment. The drafting at the superspeedways, there was a wreck at one of the short tracks where Chip was all over me, so, it’s been neat to have all these different emotions with such a cool, legendary owner in NASCAR.”

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT THE NEW SURFACE IN AREAS AT DARLINGTON AND THE EFFECT ON THIS FIRST PLAYOFF RACE?

“Yeah, it has really going to improve the lap times with the grip level. Turn two is where your lap time is made and if you get through there good, its really going to help with that. Now with the extra grip, there is going to be a ton of speed down the back straightaway, into turn three, and there could be a question if we are up against the rev chip. So, you might have to back off the throttle to preserve the engine. With this being the second longest race of the year, that could be a huge factor at the end of the race as far as durability.”

WHAT ABOUT SLICKNESS IN THE TRACK?

“I think the tire is made for the older asphalt, so to me the fresher asphalt will be free grip. It’s a matter of slip sliding into the asphalt, grabbing it, and then having the car straight launch out of the asphalt and back onto the older stuff. A lot of eyeballs will be watching the preliminary races, because we will have no practice and we will just have to go for it.”

PAST EXPERIENCE IN THE PLAYOFFS. DOES IT MEAN ANYTHING AND IF SO, WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

“It just means staying calm, staying cool and knowing how to use your points cushion. Where if you are behind, knowing how to get points over the other guys. It’s just where the driver and the crew chief, if they have been together for a while, they will know exactly what to do without saying a word and execute. It all comes down to teamwork, preparation, and staying a step ahead.”

IT SEEMS LIKE SONOMA MIGHT HAVE BEEN A TURNING POINT IN THE YEAR FOR YOU. WHAT CHANGED AFTER THAT RACE?

“This might be a pretty lame answer, but our luck changed. Things just started to happen in a normal fashion. Where at the beginning of the year, we had all these crazy things from all different directions and I feel like since the first of June, things have been on a nice, steady top 10-type effort. Then when you finish well, it helps with your starting position for the next week because we are not qualifying as much, so it just started to trend all in the right direction for us.”

REGARDING THE STATISTIC THAT YOU SHARE THE MOST PLAYOFF STARTS AS OTHER DRIVERS

“I just learned about that today and I didn’t know about it. It hasn’t really necessarily been a focus for me other than it is what I love to do. And that is to race, go after wins, and to be Playoff eligible. I start every year going to Daytona focused on that. I have been with some great teams, and we have made some big runs at the Playoffs to get to the Championship Four and winning it in the first year. Maybe my time in the sport has helped me add up to those 15.”

TALK ABOUT YOUR SUCCESS AT BRISTOL AND IT BEING A CUTOFF RACE AND IF IT COULD FORCE DRIVERS TO TAKE CHANCES THEY WOULDN’T NORMALLY TAKE THERE?

“Yeah, I think if you find yourself on the bubble and you need a spot or two, yeah things could get big. And that is for that 11th or 12th place guy in points. Most of the guys will be locked in and some will know they just don’t have a chance at it, and so it just comes down to that bubble opportunity. And Bristol is one of those short tracks where you can find somebody’s bumper real quick.”

DOES HAVING YOUR FUTURE SET IN THE SPORT HELP YOU RELAX FOR THIS PLAYOFF RUN?

“That is what I was hopeful for. It’s been one of those years that ebbs and flows with the emotions, the trajectory of the team, with Chip selling, with my sponsorship with Monster Energy, and how we can all make the future work together. So, really happy and grateful that the announcement has come out and now we can kind of close it and work for these ten weeks with a clear mind and a clear focus on a championship run.”



