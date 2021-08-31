Ryan Newman – Darlington Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Bologna Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Race Format: 501.3 miles, 367 laps, Stages: 115-115-137

Cook Out Southern 500 – Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Darlington Raceway

Newman makes his 26th Cup Series start at Darlington on Sunday, a track where he carries an average finish of 12.7, his best of any on the circuit.

Newman has 14 top-10 finishes in 25 starts at Darlington, seven of which were inside the top five. He’s led 339 laps with a best finish of second in his first-ever Southern 500 back in 2002.

Newman is coming off four-straight top-15s at the 1.366-mile track, including a 10th-place finish earlier this spring.

Newman also has five starts in the Xfinity Series at Darlington where he earned the pole in the first two events in 2001, and averaged a 13.6 finish in those five starts.

Scott Graves at Darlington Raceway

Graves will call his ninth Cup race from Darlington this weekend. In eight prior starts he has a best finish of 10th, the most recent with Newman just this spring.

In Xfinity action, Graves led Daniel Suarez to a third-place run in 2016, a year after he and Chris Buescher paired up for a fifth-place result.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Darlington:

“Darlington will always be a favorite track of mine and recently it’s been good to us. We’ve been able to string together some pretty decent runs over the last year or so, and hopefully we can improve even more on that and come out with a strong performance in our Oscar Mayer Ford come Sunday.”

Last Time Out

Newman avoided all of the late chaos in the Daytona race last weekend to cross the line fourth. He was officially credited with the third position following the disqualification of the No. 17.

On the Car

Oscar Mayer is back on board Newman’s Ford Mustang as the primary this weekend for their sixth race of the 2021 campaign.

About the Kraft Heinz Company

