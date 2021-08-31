Chris Buescher – Darlington Advance

Team: No. 17 Roush Performance Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Race Format: 501.3 miles, 367 laps, Stages: 115-115-137

Cook Out Southern 500 – Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Darlington Raceway

Buescher makes his ninth Cup Series start at Darlington on Sunday, where he has an average finish of 18.6 with one top-10 result this spring.

Prior to the 2020 season, Buescher had finished no worse than 17th at ‘The Lady in Black’ with a best result of 12th in the 2019 race.

Buescher finished fifth in the Xfinity Series at Darlington in 2015 in the No. 60, and finished 12th two years prior in the No. 16.

Luke Lambert at Darlington Raceway

Lambert will call his 12th Cup event from Darlington on Sunday. In 11 prior starts he has an 18.6 average finish with four top-10s.

He led Ryan Newman to finishes of 10th (2014), eighth (2016) and seventh (2017), and most recently led Buescher to the ninth-place run earlier this season.

Lambert also called one NXS race with Elliott Sadler in 2012 finishing 24th.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Darlington:

“Darlington is a place we feel good about as we’ve been able to find some speed as of late. It is a challenge within itself to keep the fenders clean and manage the tire wear, so if you can do that you’ll have a shot at the end. Excited to get our bright Roush Performance Mustang on track Sunday night and see what we can make of 500 miles.”

Last Time Out

Buescher was in prime position and led eight laps in the closing stages of Saturday night’s race from Daytona, taking the final NASCAR Overtime restart from the first position. He ultimately crossed the line second behind the No. 12, but was later disqualified and credited with a 40th-place finish.

On the Car

Buescher will again carry the bright orange Roush Performance colors this weekend in Darlington, a scheme he debuted last season at Texas and also ran earlier this year in Phoenix.

