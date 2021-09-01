Daniel Moss looking to capture his first-career NASCAR track championship Saturday night at South Boston Speedway

By Joe Chandler

Director, Public Relations

South Boston Speedway

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (Sept. 1, 2021) — Daniel Moss has never won a NASCAR track championship but the Danville, Virginia resident is looking to change that in Saturday night’s Danville Toyota Championship Night presented by Ad Nerds Media event at South Boston Speedway.

“I’ve been trying to win a NASCAR-sanctioned championship since I started racing,” Moss remarked. “We won a championship in 2018 at Orange County Speedway in Late Model. That was an accomplishment, but a championship here at South Boston Speedway would mean a whole lot more,” Moss added. “Winning this championship would be a relief. We’re throwing everything we’ve got at it.”

Moss leads the Limited Sportsman Division point standings entering the 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race that will be one of the five races featured in Saturday night’s Danville Toyota Championship Night presented by Ad Nerds Media event at South Boston Speedway.

In the closest division championship points battle heading into South Boston Speedway’s final points event of the season, Moss holds a narrow 13-point edge over second-place Drew Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia and a 22-point margin over Jason Myers of Hurt, Virginia who has surged into the top-three in the standings on the strength of three straight wins.

Moss says he is not going to stray from doing what he has been doing all season – gunning for wins.

“I go for the win every time,” Moss pointed out. “The points really don’t have anything to do with it. If you go for the win every time you end up in the championship fight. That’s how we got where we are.

“The championship battle is far from over,” continued Moss. “Thirteen points isn’t really a lot. It seems like a little bit, but it’s just enough to breathe. You just go out there, do what you always do, and hopefully get a win.”

Moss feels he has as good a shot at winning Saturday night’s 50-lap race and the division championship as any of his challengers.

“We work on the car a lot,” Moss noted. “We’ve got a car that contends for the win every race. It’s fast enough to be battling for the lead, maybe not every single time, but it’s right there at it. You’ve just got to keep the car in one piece and finish well.”

Heading into Saturday night’s event Moss has logged four wins and seven Top-Five finishes in 12 starts. This season has not been as consistent a season as Moss experienced in 2019 when he finished second in the Limited Sportsman Division championship chase behind champion Danny Willis, Jr. of South Boston, Virginia. Moss had five wins and finished in the top five in all but two of his starts in 2019.

“I’m either winning or struggling,” Moss pointed out. “It’s one or the other. I should be doing better than what I’m doing. That’s my fault, nobody else’s. If I was having a year like I had in 2019 when Danny and I were battling for the championship I’d probably be a whole race ahead in points right now.

“I won five races that year (2019) and I’ve won only four this year,” he added. “That’s still good, but I know we’re capable of better.”

All four division championships will be determined in Saturday night’s Danville Toyota Championship Night presented by Ad Nerds Media event at South Boston Speedway. Saturday night’s five-race card will be headlined by a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors. The 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division will round out the action for South Boston Speedway’s four regular racing divisions.

Fans will also see the regional touring Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club in action at South Boston Speedway Saturday night. The Modified and Sportsman cars of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will be featured in a 25-lap race.

Registration and pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Practice will begin at 3:45 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for the Danville Toyota Championship Night presented by Ad Nerds Media event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, September 3. Adult general admission tickets online and at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Fans and competitors are urged to visit the South Boston Speedway website and the speedway’s social media channels for the latest news and information about the speedway and its events.

Daniel Moss (58) leads Drew Dawson (8) into the second turn during one of this season’s Limited Sportsman Division races at South Boston Speedway. Moss holds a 13-point lead over Dawson in the division championship points chase entering Saturday night’s final points race of the season at South Boston Speedway.