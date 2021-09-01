SPIRE HOLDINGS LAUNCHES SPIRE+

Veteran NASCAR and Entertainment Executives Launch Full Service Automotive- Focused Marketing and Advertising Division

CORNELIUS, N.C. (September 1, 2021) – Spire Holdings announced today the launch of Spire+ – a full-service marketing and advertising division dedicated to providing the automotive industry with innovative strategies, inspiring content development, impactful design and unwavering customer service.

Born of veteran NASCAR, IndyCar and grassroots motorsports executives, Spire+ boasts a marquee lineup of strategists, marketers, promoters, advertising professionals and brand builders with impeccable industry credentials and a unique business acumen who will guide its clients from a position of experience and integrity.

Spire Holdings is the parent organization of Spire+, Spire Sports + Entertainment (SS+E), Spire Motorsports, Spire Hockey, and Track Enterprises. Spire+ will operate from Spire Holdings’ Cornelius, N.C., headquarters.

“A collaborative process amongst our clients and our employees has led us to the launchpad of the next chapter of our agency business,” said Spire Holdings co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Spire+ is a source of pride for my partner TJ Puchyr and I as we watch our core group that has been with us for many years take the next step in building an agency that meets the constantly evolving automotive marketing landscape with a strike force of professionals that can be a real benefit for companies out there that need a decisive and strategic voice. This is a pivotal moment for us and we could not be more proud.”

The Spire+ vision is seen through the lens of success and founded on an impeccable reputation in motorsports. With a storied history written by countless checkered flags and marketing victories, extending its current client roster within the automotive industry is a natural extension of Spire Holdings.

Spire+ creates and consistently adds value, while continually striving to advance its clients initiatives and market share. Each day, Spire+ endeavors to be best-in-class and take its clients and itself higher.

Meanwhile, Spire+ has hired seasoned marketing and advertising executives, bolstering its team to meet the needs of a growing clientele.

“Our unique identifier is getting to the “why” before we go to our clients with the “what”,” explained John Marsh, President, Spire+. “We don’t just build websites or launch social media campaigns. Spire+ launches unique marketing strategies based on creative storytelling and buyer behavior – we look at what’s going to move the needle.”

For more information about Spire+, please visit www.spire-plus.com.

Spire+. Go Higher.

About Spire Holdings …

Spire Holdings is an emerging sports property and agency stakeholder. The Cornelius, N.C., organization is the parent company of Spire Sports + Entertainment, Spire Motorsports, Spire Hockey, and Track Enterprises. Spire Holdings specializes in dynamic property ownership and management and is led by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus (T.J.) Puchyr.