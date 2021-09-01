Universal Technical Institute Expands Welding Program to NASCAR Technical Institute

Program addresses growing demand for skilled welders; classes begin January 2022

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Welding Technology Training Program to its Mooresville, N.C. campus, NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). This represents the eighth welding program that UTI has launched across its campus network and follows the successful fiscal 2021 rollouts of the program at its Bloomfield, N.J. and Lisle, Ill. campuses. UTI is also planning to launch its ninth welding program later in fiscal 2022.

The 36-week course trains students on the hard and soft skills needed to prepare for a welding career in industries from automotive fabrication to aerospace. Enrollment is open now, with the first start expected in January 2022. UTI expects to see strong student and employer demand for the program.

“NASCAR Tech’s employer partners continue to stress the need for skilled workers in our region, and we are thrilled to offer a program that will help address the much-needed demand for welders,” said Jennifer Bergeron, Campus President at NASCAR Technical Institute. “Welders are the backbone of our economy and are vital to the development of infrastructure we use every day. We anticipate strong student interest and enrollment in our first class and we’re already hearing from employers who are interested in hiring our graduates.”

Welders are highly sought after in industries ranging from automotive fabrication and motorsports to aerospace, construction and virtually every kind of manufacturing. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that there will be an annual average of 43,400 welding job openings nationwide between now and 2029.[1]

LA West, Inc., a manufacturer of luxury custom shuttles based in Statesville, N.C., is one local employer that’s already looking to NASCAR Tech to help fill its need for skilled welders.

“In today’s manufacturing environment, it’s difficult finding skilled workers in the automotive manufacturing segment,” said Michelle Keck, Director of Operations at LA West, Inc. “Being a second stage vehicle manufacturer, it’s the quality of the workmanship that needs to go into every vehicle we build. We have numerous career opportunities within our organization that remain unfilled due to the lack of qualified candidates.[2] An ideal candidate would possess in-depth knowledge in automotive mechanical systems, automotive wiring and sophisticated welding skills.”

The UTI Welding Technology Training Program includes hands-on training and instruction through a comprehensive curriculum developed in collaboration with Lincoln Electric (Nasdaq: LECO), a global leader in the welding industry.



For more information on NASCAR Technical Institute’s welding program, visit: https://www.uti.edu/programs/welding.

[1] For Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an annual average of 43,400 job openings between 2019 and 2029. Job openings include openings due to net employment changes and net replacements. See Table 1.10 Occupational separations and openings, projected 2019–29, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, www.bls.gov, viewed June 3, 2021.

[2] UTI is an educational institution and cannot guarantee employment or salary.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation’s leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About NASCAR Technical Institute:

NASCAR Tech’s Mooresville, N.C. campus offers the Universal Technical Institute core automotive training program, CNC Machining Technology and Manufacturer-Specific Advanced Training with Ford and Mopar, and an optional 15-week elective to train students for a career in motorsports, including hands-on training in engines, fabrication, welding, aerodynamics and pit crew essentials. Through NASCAR Tech’s elite Spec Engine program, select students have the opportunity to build engines that will compete in NASCAR-sanctioned races.