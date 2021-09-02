Carson Hocevar – In It To Win It 200 Race Advance

Team: No. 42 Good Sam/Throwback Brand Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing Darlington: “We had such a great truck at Darlington earlier this season, so I was excited when this race got added to the schedule,” said Hocevar. “We were able to capitalize on a tough race at Gateway and put ourselves in a better position in the points. We are still going into this race with the mentality that we have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Hocevar at Darlington: Hocevar returns to Darlington Raceway for the second time this season. Earlier this year Hocevar had a strong run at the track nicknamed ‘The Lady in Black’. The 18-year-old driver started 14th and quickly worked his way to the front of the field, running there for the majority of the race, and ultimately earning a third-place finish.

In the Points: Hocevar gained one spot in the driver standings following the first race in the Truck Series playoffs at Gateway. He now sits seventh in the standings as the series enters the second of three races in the opening round of the playoffs. In addition, Hocevar maintains the lead in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support Good Sam, Throwback Brand and Jesse Rast Enterprises.

Since 1966 Good Sam has delivered big savings, plus dependable services for millions of RVers. Today, Good Sam continues to provide a wide range of money-saving discounts and a range of services to help RVers enjoy their time on the road and focus on the fun!

As the world’s largest organization of RV owners, Good Sam members enjoy 10% savings in our network of 2,100+ Good Sam Parks in the United States and Canada. Members also get discounts at Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors retail locations along with instant fuel discounts at select Pilot Flying J locations. Plus, Good Sam members enjoy savings on propane, installation fees, free online RV trip planning, show discounts and much more!

Good Sam has you covered with Roadside Assistance, extended warranty plans, RV and auto insurance, life and health insurance and travel assistance programs. Plus, the Good Sam Finance Center offers RV loans that could help you save on RV purchases or refinances. And, card holders earn points on every purchase with the Good Sam Rewards Visa.©

Throwback brand creates custom made hats that bring back a blast from the past, with fun looks you won’t find at the big box stores. We sell unique hats that will make you stand out from the crowd. To shop their inventory visit: https://throwbackbrand.com/

Rast Family Farms have been in operation since 1889, harvesting generations of appreciation for hard work, honesty, and dependability. Jesse Rast Enterprises has taken the family values from decades of farming, planting the seed for a better way to procure farm and agricultural equipment by eliminating “the man”, speeding up delivery, and doing what’s right.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.