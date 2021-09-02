Ryan Truex – In It To Win It 200 Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Niece/Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Darlington: “I’m proud of the effort this team continues to put into building fast race trucks,” said Truex. “We had such a great race at Gateway, and definitely didn’t get the finish we deserved, but this team is as motivated as ever to go to Darlington and put together another strong run.”

Truex at Darlington: Sunday’s race marks Truex’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Darlington Raceway. In his previous start earlier this season, Truex started 18th and finished 11th.

Truex also has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Darlington Raceway, with his best finish of 15th coming in 2018.

Truex also has one NASCAR Cup Series start at ‘The Lady in Black’, coming in 2014.

On the Truck: Truex will race with support from Niece Equipment and Marquis this week at Darlington Raceway.

For over 40 years, Niece Equipment has provided clients with water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity, and dependability.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.