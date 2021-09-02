KENNINGTON & CASTROL EDGE DODGE TEAM HEAD TO CTMP FOR DOUBLEHEADER

September 2, 2021. It’s another busy weekend for DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team as they return to competition at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) for rounds five and six of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. This will be the first time competitors race the renowned road course on consecutive days.

Saturday afternoon Kennington will race the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge for 30-laps and then it’s a 51-lap events Sunday. In 20 previous races at the storied facility Kennington has finished in the top-ten in every race but one, also scoring 12 top-five finishes. After four races this season Kennington sits fourth in the overall championship standings.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weekend Race Event Previews:

September 4th

Olymel 30

Race five of 11 in 2021

This is the 21st NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at CTMP

September 5th

Clarington 200

Race six of 11 in 2021

These will be the 22nd NASCAR Pinty’s Series races at CTMP

The Track:

2.459-mile, 10-turn road course

Best finish: 1st in 2011

Career Victories: 21

Most Recent Win: Jukasa Motor Speedway 2020

DJ Quote: “This will be another busy weekend for the Castrol team, but we’ve always run consistently well here and that’s what we’ve been gearing up for. Our experience and past success will definitely be an asset and our eyes are focused on the championship”.

TV & Live Streaming

The races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US. Saturday September 4th the Olymel 30 begins at 4PM ET. Sunday the Clarington 200 begins at 1:30PM ET.

Both the Olymel 30 and Clarington 200 will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2. Check local listings for dates and times.

