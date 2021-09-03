AdventHealth Joins Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, The NASCAR Foundation to Honor Cancer Heroes

Bidding Begins to Help Raise Awareness for Childhood and Ovarian Cancer Initiatives

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (September 3, 2021) – AdventHealth joins The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF) and The NASCAR Foundation as the presenting sponsor of the Honor a Cancer Hero online auction. Bidding launches today featuring teams competing in NASCAR’s four national series. It signifies the most extensive participation with more than 100 opportunities available for the second-annual event raising awareness for childhood and ovarian cancers.

During the auction, NASCAR fans can bid to have their cancer hero’s name placed on the signature panel of their favorite driver’s car during the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and ARCA Menards Series races at Kansas Speedway or during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway. The auction concludes on September 13.

“As many as one in three people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime according to the American Cancer Society. It is up to all of us to fund research to help find cures and improve treatments. AdventHealth is honored to be part of this fundraising effort, to celebrate cancer heroes and to provide cancer care that helps patients beat or manage cancer through groundbreaking research, innovative treatments, and whole-person care,” said David Banks, senior executive vice president and chief strategy officer for AdventHealth.

Proceeds from the online auction will benefit MTJF and The NASCAR Foundation, two organizations recognized as champions for the health and well-being of others.

“We are honored to provide NASCAR fans this opportunity to celebrate those involved in the fight against cancer,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “Whether honoring someone who has personally battled cancer, a medical provider, nurse, caregiver or other member of the all-important support system, what a remarkable way to recognize these heroes. And to partner with the NASCAR community, AdventHealth and MTJF makes this effort even more special.”

With September designated as childhood and ovarian cancer awareness month, the two foundations are teaming up to celebrate and support those champions who have overcome battles with cancer.

“We are so excited to launch this fundraising initiative for a second year,” said Sherry Pollex, founder of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. “There was an outpouring of support from NASCAR, drivers, teams, and fans from across the country last year. September is a special month for the MTJ Foundation in creating cancer awareness and we are hoping to raise the fundraising bar even higher this month. We are proud to partner with The NASCAR Foundation and AdventHealth to honor these cancer heroes.”

To learn more and to see a complete list of participating drivers, please visit NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero



About MTJ Foundation

NASCAR champion, Martin Truex Jr., and partner, Sherry Pollex founded the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation in 2007. Currently, the foundation’s mission is to raise awareness and funds for families affected by childhood and ovarian cancers. The MTJ Foundation utilizes its websites and social media platforms to educate cancer patients on a holistic approach to their disease. This approach combines the use of integrative therapies and healthy lifestyle practices with modern medicine. The MTJ Foundation has raised over $5 million to fund community projects and oncology programs for women and children. For more information, visit martintruexjrfoundation.org and follow the MTJFoundation on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About The NASCAR Foundation

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) established The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. The 501(c) (3) non-profit entity partners with medical experts and other charitable organizations to fund children’s health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated nearly $40 million to reach more than 1.4 million children. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, visit NASCARfoundation.org. Follow The NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter at @NASCAR_FDN.

AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.