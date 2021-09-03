Rackley W.A.R.’s Team Report: Darlington Raceway

Team Report

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: In It To Win It 200

Date: Sunday, September 5, 2021

Venue: Darlington Raceway

Location: Darlington, South Carolina

Track Description: 1.366 mile(s)

Race: 200.1 miles / 147 Laps

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn.,-based organization has logged 17 starts with three drivers, Josh Berry, William Byron, and Timothy Peters, collecting one top-10 finish (Texas), with an average starting position of 19.9 and an average finishing position of 22.8.

RACKLEY W.A.R. STATISTICS

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Darlington Raceway … This weekend will mark Rackley W.A.R.’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Darlington, S.C.,-facility. The organization has posted a team best 19th-place finish at the track in 2021 with driver Timothy Peters. The one previous start at the 1.366- mile track has earned Rackley W.A.R. an average starting position of 21.0 and an average finish of 19.0.

Darlington Raceway: Rewind … Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 19th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LiftKits4Less.com 200 at the Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 7, 2021. The No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado won the Darlington Raceway Best in Show Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote.

Peters, with a throwback paint scheme showing tribute to Tennessee-native Bobby Hamilton, started in the 21st-place in the

40-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 45 he was in the 11th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 90, Peters was

scored in the 10th-place. With the finish in Stage 2, Peters collected one stage point. The 40-year-old was collected in a

massive 17-truck incident on a restart on Lap 118.

He was scored as high as the seventh-place at the Darlington Raceway.

Catch the Action … The In It To Win It 200 at the Darlington Raceway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Sunday, September 5, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Darlington at 1:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 1:00 p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Josh Berry

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

The Lady In Black Statistics … This weekend marks Josh Berry’s debut at the Darlington Raceway with the NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series.

The Hendersonville, Tenn.,-native has one top-five finish and one top-10 finish at the Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). In May, Berry started from the 24th-position and finished in the second place. He has led eight laps at the “Lady in Black” in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Speedway Stats: Josh Berry has five combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to

2 miles in length). The 30-year-old has an average finish of 15.8, including one top-10 finish at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Starting Lineup: The lineup for the 147-lap event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which

takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 15th-place World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 20th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Josh Berry will start at the Darlington Raceway from the 20th-place on Row 10.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 12, towards Turn 1.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has

one top-ten finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Darlington, S.C.,-facility in four starts. Each of the

four starts at the Darlington Raceway has been with a Chevrolet Silverado.

In the Rearview Mirror: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway … Josh Berry, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 15th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, located in Madison, Ill., on Friday, August 20. Berry started in the 25th-place in the 38-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 55 he was in the 18th-place.

By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 110, Berry was scored in the 19th-place. He was scored as high as the 10th-place at Gateway.

QUOTE WORTHY

Josh Berry, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

“Darlington Raceway is a track that I have some experience at. Our Rackley W.A.R. team has been looking forward to this race for a while. I feel like this should be a good opportunity for us to run well. Everyone has been working hard. Hopefully, we can have a good result on Sunday in our No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado.”

JOSH BERRY STATISTICS

Follow Rackley W.A.R. on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit Rackley W.A.R.’s Twitter page – @Rackley_WAR, and on Instagram at @rackley_war. “Like” Rackley W.A.R. on the official Facebook page at facebook.com/RackleyWAR.