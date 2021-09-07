THE HOPE MORTGAGE CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY ON SATURDAY

51ST ANNUAL FREEDOM 76 WILL REWARD WINNER WITH AT LEAST $30,000 ON SEPT. 18

BECHTELSVILLE, PA September 7, 2021 . . . The NASCAR Modified and Sportsman Championships will be decided at Grandview Speedway this Saturday, September 11. And The Hope Mortgage Team of Conshohocken has made the Championship Night even more interesting by adding $5,000 in prize money plus providing a fireworks show.

Eleven time and defending T.P.Trailers Modified Champion Craig Von Dohren holds the top spot in the standings with 4843 points after 18 races, all part of the national Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series, have been run. Brett Kressley, who led the standings for much of the season, is very close behind with 4696 points. The title is Von Dohren’s to lose with an off night and Kressley’s to win with a strong finish giving him his first Modified championship. Third spot belongs to Jared Umbenhauer with 4312 points.

Doug Manmiller has had some impressive efforts in recent weeks including a victory giving him 3967 tallies. And in fifth is five time champion Duane Howard with 3934 points. Popular racing talent Kenny Gilmore sits on top of the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman standings with 3643 counters looking for his first title.

Dylan Hoch has had a strong effort in recent weeks and has tallied 3510 points putting him in a strong second place. Defending champion Brian Hirthler is third with 3410. Jimmy Leiby holds on to fourth with 3105 counters and in fifth is Kyle Lilick having accumulated 2984 points. Thanks to Hope Mortgage there will be many cash awards. Topping the list of awards will be $1,000 going to the winner of the 30-lap Modified feature making for a total of $3,800 including track prize money and $300 from T.P.Trailers of Limerick, PA.

The winner of the 25-lap Sportsman feature will receive $1,000 from the Hope Team along with the regular prize money and $200 from T.P.Truck Equipment for a first place offering of $1,800.

Heat winners in each division of competition on the Hope Mortgage Team Championship Night will receive money based on the number of qualifying events run.

Each division will have a Hard Luck award of $250 while the Hard Charger in each division will take home an extra $250.

And five non-qualifiers in each division, randomly selected, will receive $100 of the Hope Mortgage Team money.

THOSE WITH CAMPERS PLEASE NOTE. Campers can enter the speedway grounds on Saturday September 11 and have the camper remain on the grounds until the 19th. However, because there are no hookups, sleeping in the campers can only take place on Saturday, September 18th to the 19th.

Coming up on Friday, September 17th, is the Freedom38 Sportsman race which will reward the winner with $2,000. That night will see action get the green at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday night, September 18th, the 51st Annual Freedom 76 will feature many of the outstanding talents in dirt track Modified racing trying to take home the $30,000 jackpot. As is normal it is expected that there will be outsiders entering the classic event hoping to take home the big bucks. Racing starts at 7 p.m.

Full info on the weekend of racing, including camping information, is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or telephone 610.754.7688.

GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR T.P.TRAILERS

MODIFIEDS AS OF SEPTEMBER 5, 2021

Craig Von Dohren, #30 4843* Brett Kressley, #19K 4696* Jared Umbenhauer, #19 4312* Doug Manmiller, #44 3967* Duane Howard, #15G 3934* Jeff Strunk, #88Z 3687* Danny Bouc, #357 3186** Kevin Hirthler, #117 3023 Ryan Grim, #17 2888 Craig Whitmoyer #99 2549 Justin Grimm, #61 2389 Brad Arnold, #27 2354 Brad Grimm, #23 2277 Jack Butler, #5 2258 Jesse Leiby, #456/51 2121 Cory Merkel, #16M 2057 Dylan Swinehart, #81 1933 Brett Gilmore, #7 1882 Nate Brinker, #14N 1806 Mike Lisowski, #15 1796 Also Feature Winners: Kevin Graver, #7A – Brad Brightbill, #14B/41 – Ryan Lilick, #49

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR T.P.TRUCK EQUIPMENT SPORTSMAN

AS OF SEPTEMBER 5, 2021

Kenny Gilmore, #7 3643** Dylan Hoch, #35 3510**** Brian Hirthler, #4/117 3410 Jimmy Leiby, #9L/9 3105 Kyle Lilick , #104 2984* Kyle Smith, #77K 2954** Dakota Kohler, #59K/9 2435 Mark Kemmerer, #F10 2395 Kenny Bock, #6 2040 Nathan Mohr, #17M 1986 Ryan Beltz, #221/127 1897 Decker Swinehart, #83 1876* Logan Bauman, #14/22 1874 Chris Esposito #31A 1836 Parker Guldin, #11 1803 Joey Vaccaro, #53 1733 Mike Schneck, #2 1702 Bryan Rhoads, #922 1638 Jesse Landis, #973 1547* Lex Shive, #5K 1531 Also Feature Winner: Cole Stangle #20