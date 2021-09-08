23XI RACING ANNOUNCES STEVE LAULETTA AS TEAM PRESIDENT

Mooresville, NC (September 8, 2021) – Today 23XI Racing announced that veteran motorsports executive Steve Lauletta, who has served as its interim president since the team’s formation last year, has been named the team’s president.

“Steve has been invaluable to our team from day one,” said Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing. “When we launched the team last year, we needed someone with experience who could jump right in, and Lauletta was the perfect fit. He’s done a phenomenal job and we are thrilled to have him as our team president.”

Lauletta joined 23XI Racing after a 10-year tenure at Chip Ganassi Racing that ended in 2018. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Lauletta previously worked in sports marketing with Miller Brewing Company and continues to successfully run his own sports marketing consultancy company, Pigeon Sports Marketing, which was launched in 2018.

“The unique opportunity to continue to work alongside this ownership group to build a race team focused on making significant contributions both on and off the track is one I couldn’t pass up,” said Lauletta. “I am fortunate to be part of 23XI Racing and I look forward to enhancing existing relationships, adding new partners and growing the organization into one that contends for race wins each week and championships each year.”

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. Rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is the single car team’s driver. 23XI Racing’s No. 23 Toyota Camry made its NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 on February 14, 2021 at Daytona International Speedway.