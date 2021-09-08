Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Richmond II

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Richmond

NASCAR heads back to Virginia this weekend for a short-track showdown under the lights Saturday night. Richmond is the site of 15 of Jack Roush’s all-time wins, including five in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders

Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Oscar Mayer Bacon Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Darlington Recap, Richmond Preview

Newman hovered around the top-15 for a majority of Sunday’s race from Darlington, ultimately driving to a 14th-place finish. It marked his third top-15 in the last four races.

Buescher was inside the top five late at Darlington and finished ninth for his fifth top-10 of 2021.

Oscar Mayer returns to Newman’s Ford at Richmond for its final race of 2021, and will run a bacon-inspired theme on his No. 6 Ford.

Fastenal is back on the No. 17 at Richmond and they will run a red, white and blue feature as part of the 20th anniversary of the events of 9/11.

History in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Overall, Roush Fenway has 356 starts at Richmond Raceway, earning a total of 15 wins, 89 top-five and 150 top-10 finishes. RFR Fords have sat on the pole 14 times and led 4,960 laps across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

To Xfinity and Beyond

Roush Fenway has earned nine victories, 43 top-five finishes, 66 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.8 at Richmond in the Xfinity Series. All in all, three different drivers are responsible for the nine victories at the Virginia short track (Edwards, Mark Martin and Jeff Burton).

Nine and Counting

Roush Fenway’s nine victories at Richmond rank fourth among all tracks the organization has competed on in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, trailing Darlington Raceway (15), Charlotte Motor Speedway (12) and North Carolina Speedway – formerly known as Rockingham – (11).

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 215 NCS races at Richmond with 73 top-10 and 37 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1990), Jeff Burton (1998), Matt Kenseth (2002), Kurt Busch (2005), and Carl Edwards (2013) are responsible for RFR’s five Cup wins, and a Jack Roush Cup Series Ford has led 2,442 laps at the .75-mile track.

Roush Fenway Richmond Wins

1990-1 Martin Cup

1993-1 Martin NXS

1993-2 Martin NXS

1997-1 Martin NXS

1998-1 Burton NXS

1998-2 Burton Cup

1999-1 Martin NXS

1999 Biffle Truck

2000-2 Burton NXS

2002-2 Kenseth Cup

2005-1 Edwards NXS

2005-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Edwards NXS

2009-2 Edwards NXS

2013-2 Edwards Cup