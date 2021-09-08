Sheehan Looking to Build on Top Ten Status at Watkins Glen Double-Header

Bow, NEW HAMPSHIRE – September 8, 2021 – The upcoming weekend of September 9 to 12 at the legendary Watkins Glen promises to be one of the highlights of the 2021 Trans Am presented by the Pirelli Championship season. Not one but two all-class races scheduled in an all-action program will pair with the Vintage SpeedTour. Tom Sheehan’s steady accumulation of points this season has seen the distinctive yellow No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Ford Mustang climb to an impressive 108 points and P7 out of 65 starters in the TA2 Drivers’ Championship classification.

New Hampshire based Tom was in a typically competitive mood when we spoke to him this week ahead of the trip to what is effectively one of the Damon Racing team’s local circuits.

Billed as the Watkins Glen SpeedTour and organized in conjunction with the SVRA, it’s a feast of action for motorsports fans but on track is the serious business of racing for points and results as the season heads towards its climax. The all-class races always make for spectacular viewing and with 44 cars entered across the TA Classes, 25 of them in the TA2 Class, concentration and care will be at a premium.

Watkins Glen is in fact where road racing in the United States began way back in 1948 when Cornell University student Cameron Argetsinger organized a race through the upstate New York village of Watkins Glen. In 1956, the races were moved to the purpose-built Watkins Glen International, one of the first such courses in the world. Since then, every major racing series has come to “The Glen,” including Formula One, Can-Am, Trans-Am, IMSA, IndyCar and NASCAR.

Lead team partner flying their flag on the No. 97 Ford Mustang is LTK Insulation Technologies. Based in Bow, New Hampshire. LTK Insulation Technologies is a successful American company producing insulation jackets and covers, all made in the USA! Having started in the field as a mechanic, it’s hard to believe Tom has now been in the insulation trade for over 30 years! LTK’s products are very carefully designed to permit a fast, sure and 100% clean fit using a unique tool free installation process. They are designed for balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in-line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions and zone pumps. Owners, balancers, mechanical pipe fitters, and project managers can all attest to the effectiveness and value this much needed product line brings to your project.

