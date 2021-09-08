Root to Replace Hardwick at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

SALINAS, Calif., (September 8, 2021) – Following a positive COVID-19 test, driver Ryan Hardwick will sit out this weekend’s Michelin Pilot Challenge race with Wright Motorsports in the No. 16 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport. Upon first sign of the symptoms, Hardwick immediately quarantined and awaited the results of an official test, following team and IMSA series protocol. Hardwick will be replaced at this event by Max Root, who was previously slated to run in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Max did a great job when he filled in for me at Sebring, and I know he’ll do an excellent job this weekend at Laguna, one of his favorites, and his home track,” said Hardwick. “I expect nothing short of the top step of the podium for him and Jan Heylen this weekend. I know he’ll do his best to keep us in championship contention for when I return for the final two races of the year.”

Root previously subbed for Hardwick once this season, stepping in to race alongside Heylen in the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 at Sebring International Raceway in March. Root won pole position and the pair finished second in the team’s first Michelin Pilot Challenge race.

“I’m very excited to be joining Wright Motorsports this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, my home track,” said Root. “It’s a track that pairs nicely with the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport. I’ll be joining Jan Heylen in the championship quest to get the Porsche as high as we can in the points here in the last few rounds. In doing this, I’ll be filling in for Ryan Hardwick and not able to compete in the Carrera Cup races this weekend. Given the highest priority of the team to keep the GT4 car in the championship hunt, I will be happy to be in a Porsche in another manner. I’m looking forward to getting on the ground just a few hours north of LA and getting to work with Jan and the team.”

For the team preview and event information, visit wrightmotorsports.com.

1st Phorm

1st Phorm is a sports nutrition company based in St. Louis, MO. In 2009, CEO Andy Frisella and his business partner Chris Klein started the brand, and since then, it has become the fastest growing supplement company in the world. 1st Phorm has set the standards in the industry for quality and helping people reach their goals. This new racing partnership is not their first time in the exotic car scene either. 1st Phorm has been the title sponsor for the Gold Rush Rally for six years running. With over a million followers across social media, 1st Phorm has amassed a huge cult-like following known as, “The Legion of Boom.” They stand for a movement in the fitness world. To turn it back to what it was meant to be. Helping others improve their lives, to be a good human… and to drop the excuses and do the work. 1st Phorm is a winning brand and they don’t expect anything less when it comes to their race team. For additional info: www.1stphorm.com

Mountain Motorsports

Mountain Motorsports is a group of motorcycle and powersports dealerships with multiple locations in the southeastern United States. The company was founded by lifelong friends Ryan Hardwick and Justin Price when they opened their first location as a single-line Honda dealership in Sevierville, Tennessee in 1999. The company has since grown into one of the largest retailers of motorcycle and powersports vehicles in the nation, spanning nine dealership locations representing eleven of the industry’s most well-known brands. For additional info: www.mountainmotorsports.com

Una Vida Tequila

Una Vida translates to One Life. That is how this brand started. By people who want to live their “One Life” to the absolute fullest and to their highest potential. A group of guys from the Midwest who love great quality tequila, and want their One Life to have meaning and impact others.

One Life, One Tequila is our CORE BELIEF. We’re building the only tequila brand you will ever need to drink. Una Vida is bigger than just tequila we’re also building a culture of people who want to live their life to their utmost potential.

Our story begins and continues to grow bottle by bottle. It’s a life mission for us to create a community of people who all raise a glass knowing they’re living their ONE LIFE! For more information, visit unavidatequila.com

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series, international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship.