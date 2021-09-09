NASCAR Champion Jeff Gordon to Serve as Judge for Best of Show in Second Annual NABC® Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by United Recyclers Group

National Auto Body Council® Announces Celebrity Judging Lineup for Second Annual NABC® Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by United Recyclers Group

NASCAR Champion Jeff Gordon to Serve as Judge for Best of Show

Virtual Car Show to Run August 23 to October 22, 2021

CHARLOTTE (September 8, 2021) – The National Auto Body Council® announced today the lineup of celebrity judges who will select the winners of the Second Annual NABC® Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by United Recyclers Group, LLC (URG), an association of auto recyclers with over 675 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The star-studded judging panel is headlined by NASCAR Hall of Fame member Jeff Gordon, Axalta Global Ambassador and Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports.

The show is an innovative fundraising event that will allow car lovers across America to join NABC® members, their company employees and auto enthusiasts to put their passion and pride on display.

“What an honor to have Jeff Gordon, NASCAR star and driver of some of the most amazing paint schemes we’ve seen on the track, join us as the judge for the NABC® Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show presented by URG award for Best in Show,” said Clint Marlow, chairman of the board of the National Auto Body Council® and director of claims for Allstate. “He joins an all-star panel of judges from the world of automotive design, restoration, painting and racing, and we’re excited to see all of their selections in their respective categories.”

The judging panel includes some of the best-known and most-loved stars of the automotive world, including:

Best of Show – Jeff Gordon, Axalta Global Ambassador, Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame member

Antiques/Vintage – Jeff Hammond, two-time NASCAR Cup champion crew chief, and NASCAR TV and radio analyst, is a longtime car builder, restorer and racer

Hot Rods, Rat Rods and Customs – Charley Hutton, car designer and builder, multiple Ridler award winner and former member of American Hot Rod and Foose Design build teams

Classics: Best of the 50s, 60s and 70s – to be announced

Old School Muscle Cars: 60s and 70s – Bill Elliott, NASCAR Hall of Fame Member, 1988 NASCAR Cup Champion and 16-time Most Popular Driver in NASCAR

Modern Muscle: 1980s to Today – Lauren Fix, nationally-recognized automotive expert and host of His Turn-Her Turn™ and Car Coach Reports

Trucks – Mark Oja, founder of California Speed and Custom and A-Team Build Lead on the classic “Overhaulin’” series

Motorcycles – Kyle Morley, owner and operator of XecutionStyle Kustom Paint and a leader in custom paint designs for motorcycles

Wild Card Presented by Allstate – Clint Marlow, Claims Director for Allstate,and Ian Roussel, custom car builder and host of Full Custom Garage on MAVTV

Best Paint Presented by Axalta – Keith Bell, Distribution and Industry Relations Director, North America, for Axalta Coating Systems

The USA’s most spectacular virtual car show will once again feature top cars, truck and motorcycles from NABC® members, virtual car clubs, featured car corral, automotive stars and celebrity judges. Proceeds support the National Auto Body Council® mission of Changing and Saving Lives through initiatives like the NABC Recycled Rides® program, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program and NABC® Drive Out Distraction program.

The NABC® Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by URG will include something for every car lover:

Enter your Ride for a $25 donation to showcase your passion and pride – and compete to take home top honors

Tour the Car Corral to see all the spectacular entries

To learn more about participating in the NABC® Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by URG, visit https://nationalautobodycouncil.org/2021ridesforareason/ or contact NABCadmin@nationalautobodycouncil.org.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL AUTO BODY COUNCIL®

The National Auto Body Council®, which celebrated its’ 25th anniversary in 2020, is the premier organization of collision industry partners dedicated to strategic networking opportunities that positively change lives in the communities we serve. The collaborative membership of the National Auto Body Council® has gifted more than 2,750 vehicles, provided extrication opportunities for more than 4,300 First Responders and contributed to thousands of distracted driving pledges in communities through NABC Recycled Rides®, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) and the NABC Distracted Driving Initiative™. That effort equates to a 4:1 ROI in dollar value delivered from NABC® membership dollars. The National Auto Body Council® is changing the paradigm of how the collision industry works and is viewed. For more information, visit www.NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.