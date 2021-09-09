THE #47 WEATHERTECH CANADA | GROUPE BELLEMARE TEAM AT THE LEGENDARY FLAMBORO SPEEDWAY

Events Motomaster 125 & Quick Wick Firestarter 125 – NASCAR Pinty’s Series Track Flamboro Speedway (Millgrove, Ontario) – Oval Schedule (EDT) /Race Center · Motomaster 125 – Sunday, September 12: Practice 11:00 am | Qualifying 1:45 pm | Race 4:05 pm.· Quick Wick 125 – Sunday, September 12:Race 5:45 pm Canada: TSN.ca and on the TSN app | United States: TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold | Live Timing: nascar.ca/race-center/ Dates / Television (HAE) · Motomaster 125 – RDS2 – Saturday, October 16, 2:00 pm | TSN – Sunday, October 10, 12:30 pm· Quick Wick 125: RDS2 – Friday, October 22, 9:00 pm | TSN – Sunday, October17, 12:30 pm

Trois-Rivieres (Quebec, Canada), September 9, 2021 – Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare will be back on track this Sunday, September 12, for a doubleheader (two 125-lap races) at the Flamboro Speedway oval. Last year, he finished seventh and fifth at that track. Currently second in the championship points, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin is looking to regain the lead this year, and we know that the racing will be exciting on the typical short low-banked oval.

“We are happy to go back to this short, fun-to-drive track where we had good results last season. The track has a low banking that makes especially difficult to pass, as it is not really possible to run fast two-wide. Passing for position or to lap someone is always hard work there. Our goal remains the championship and we have had a strong start to the season with one win, three podiums and five top-five finishes in six races. With 240 points, we are second in the championship, eight points behind the leader, and we are aiming for wins at every race between now and the end of the season to close that gap and win the championship,” explained the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car.

“A tight oval like Flamboro Speedway is very different in terms of driving than a road course like CTMP where we were last weekend. On a road course, the driver can compensate for the car’s behaviour by adjusting his driving, whereas on an oval, the set-up has to be perfect from start to finish. If necessary, it is essential to correct a problem by going through the pits. The other difference is in the intensity. On a small oval, we are almost always changing direction. We are driving “actively” with cars all around us, and have to work the steering wheel, brakes and throttle constantly. The spotter informs us of the track and traffic conditions – so there is no respite except during caution periods,” concludes the determined Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

Flamboro Speedway – Sixty consecutive years of racing!

Flamboro Speedway was built in 1961 and has offered a full summer schedule of stock car racing every year since, making it at age 60 one of the oldest active stock car tracks in Canada. The original 1/3-mile asphalt oval track has always attracted racers of all levels, from beginner cars to the fastest “Super Modified”, showcasing five racing series at its regular Saturday night events.

Successive owners improved and upgraded the facility over the years, including a new foundation and paving of the racing surface in 1998, and major improvements in 2004, including new lights, paint and scoreboard.

Flamboro Speedway continues to attract spectators with a variety of series and car types in a region that features, along with Flamboro, a total of six short oval tracks that are still in operation: Delaware Speedway (London, Ont.), Grand Bend Speedway (London, Ont.), Peterborough Speedway (Peterborough, Ont.), Sauble Speedway (Nord-ouest de Toronto, Ont.), Sunset Speedway (Barrie, Ont.), Laird Raceway (Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.) and Varney Raceway (Nord-ouest de Toronto, Ont.).

2021 RESULTS

Event Date RoadOval LP Dumoulin Start Finish Pos.Points Sunset Speedway sunsetspeedway.ca 01-08 O 311 63 2/79 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières gp3r.ca 15-08 R 1 5 3/119 Circuit ICAR icarexperience.ca 28-08 R 5 3 2/160 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park canadiantiremotorsportpark.com 04-09 R 2 1 1/207 05-09 3 11 2/240 Flamboro Speedway flamborospeedway.ca 12-09 O Autodrome Chaudière autodromechaudiere.com 29-08 O Delaware Speedway delawarespeedway.com 26-09 O

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca.

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. groupebellemare.com

Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its on race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through track performance, entrepreneurial and human values dumoulincompetition.com

SUMMARY – HIGHLIGHTS IN LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN’S CAREER

NASCAR Pinty’s Series

· Inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (2020) for his outstanding contribution.

· In 2020, the sanitary situation forced the NASCAR Pinty’s Series to present only 6 races in the “Pinty’s FanCave Challenge”. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin scored 1 win and 3 top-5 finishes.

· 2019: Third in driver and owner championships (2 wins, 4 podium, and eight top-5 finishes from 13 events).

· 2018: Champion (3 victories, 7 podiums, 2 poles, eight top-5 in 13 events). Saw his name added for the second time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards.

· 2017: Fourth in the driver championship (3 podiums, nine top-5 and eleven top-10 finishes from 13 events).

· 2016: Joint fourthin the driver championship (4 podiums, six top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2015: Fourth in the driver championship (2 podiums, six top-5 and nine top-10 finishes from 11 events).

· 2014: Champion (2 victories, 5 podiums and nine top-5 finish from 11 events). Saw his name added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Awarded the “Driver Of the Year”, “Best Performing Driver” and “Gilles-Villeneuve” awards.

· 2013: Fifth in the driver championship (2 victories, 3 podiums, four top-5s, six top-10s and five-time top-3 grid positions from 12 events).

· 2012: Sixth in the driver championship (1 pole, three top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2011: Rookie of the year.

Rallying and Road Racing

· 2015: Participated in FIA World Rallycross Championship round in Canada (Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres).

· 2012: Second in class in the 12 Hours of Sebring (American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup). The only Canadian driver on the podium.

· 2004 to today: Front runner in the Grand-Am and Rolex Sports Car series, in Porsche, Ferrari and Daytona Prototype cars – Races in the 12 Hours of Sebring / and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA events.

· 2002: Champion in the Canadian Formula Ford Championship.

· 2001: Awarded the ‘’Gilles-Villeneuve’’ and ‘’Quartz’’ trophies.

· Records: Holder since 2002 of Formula Ford Series records for most victories (6) and most pole positions (7) in a single season.

WEBSITES / ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

