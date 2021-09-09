KENNINGTON BACK ON THE OVALS IN CASTROL EDGE DODGE

September 9, 2021. Coming up this weekend for DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team: they return to the ovals for rounds seven and eight of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Kennington will race in twin 125-lap races Sunday, September 12th at Flamboro Speedway near Hamilton, Ontario.

It’s oval tracks the rest of the way in the Pinty’s Series schedule and Kennington knows how to get to the front on tight racetracks like Flamboro. Kennington’s strengths are consistent lap times and staying away from trouble, both of which are keys to success at Flamboro.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weekend Race Event Previews:

September 12th

Motomaster 125

Race seven of 11 in 2021

This is the 3rd NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Flamboro

September 12th

QwickWick 125

Race eight of 11 in 2021

This will be the 4th NASCAR Pinty’s Series races at Flamboro

The Track:

1/3-mile paved oval

Best finish: 4th in 2020

Career Victories: 21

Most Recent Win: Jukasa Motor Speedway 2020

DJ Quote: “We finished top-five in both races at Flamboro last year and we expect the Castrol Edge Dodge to be right there again. I hadn’t raced at Flamboro until last year, but it’s a fun, challenging track that’s pretty much one groove and it makes a great show for the fans.”.

TV & Live Streaming

The races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US. The Motomaster 125 begins at 4PM and the QwickWick 125 at approximately 5:45 PM ET.

The Motomaster 125 will be broadcast on TSN Sunday October 10th at 12:30PM and on RDS2 on Saturday October 16th at 2PM. The QwickWick 125 will be broadcast on TSN Sunday October 17th at 12:30PM and on RDS2 Friday October 22nd at 9PM.

