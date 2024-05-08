Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Resumes Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

MONTEREY, California (May 8, 2024) — The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) team returns to the action at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the second round of the LST North America Championship. The WTRAndretti stable for Laguna Seca consists of four entries across the PRO, PRO|AM and AM classes. The doubleheader at Laguna Seca will mark one of the largest fields for a Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America event featuring 41 Lamborghini Huracán LST entries.

Danny Formal and Ryan Norman will return to pilot the No. 1 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán LST in the PRO class. After two top-five results in Sebring and a strong showing of pace, the driver duo will be looking to capitalize on their past success at Laguna Seca to step onto the podium for Rounds 3 and 4 of the season. As Laguna Seca was the site of the season opener for the 2023 LST Championship, Formal took both overall wins with current GTD co-driver, Kyle Marcelli, while Norman also collected two podium finishes. Laguna Seca will also represent a return to double duty for Formal as he will be piloting the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 in the GTD class for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship (IWSC) in addition to the No. 1 WTRAndretti LST.

After securing victory in the PRO|AM class for the season opener, Nate Stacy and Nick Persing will look to return to the top step and their winning ways in the No. 8 WTRAndretti LST after a mechanical issue forced the veteran duo to retire early from the second race at Sebring International Raceway. The PRO|AM pairing are hopeful their strong pace at the opening rounds will translate over to the Laguna Seca weekend. Stacy competed in the PRO class at the 2023 rounds at Laguna Seca and finished in the top five, while for Persing this may be his first LST weekend at the 2.238-mile road course, he has previous experience – including where he captured his 2023 Radical Cup Pro 1500 Championship.

The AM class defending champions Anthony McIntosh and Glenn McGee were able to secure two podium finishes in the Florida heat in the No. 69 Global Power Components Huracán LST. The driver duo will look to secure a top finish as they showed incredible pace in both qualifying and race trim. Returning to a familiar track as co-drivers, McIntosh and McGee are the hunt for victory after scoring a pair of podiums together at Laguna Seca in 2023.

In the No. 10 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán LST, Graham Doyle will be joined by Ashton Harrison in the AM class. Doyle and Harrison were teammates behind the wheel of the 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 for the 24 Hours of Daytona. Harrison is no stranger to the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series after competing for four years and earning honors as the first female to win a LST World Finals race in 2019. For Doyle, the return to Laguna Seca marks the anniversary start of his racing career. With a milestone weekend and new co-driver, the 18-year-old will be looking for a pair of strong results come this weekend.

On track action for the WTRAndretti LST team at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca weekend begins at 12:25 p.m. ET (9:25 a.m. PT) on Friday, May 10. Qualifying and the first race of the doubleheader commence at 2:05 p.m. ET (11:05 a.m. PT) and 8:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. PT), respectively, on Saturday, May 11, with the second race taking place at 12:40 p.m. ET (9:40 a.m. PT) on Sunday, May 12. Rounds 3 and 4 of the LST Championship from Laguna Seca will be broadcast live on Peacock.

Ryan Norman, No. 1 WTRAndretti LST (PRO): “Fully prepared and ready for the Laguna Seca race weekend. The team has been working hard in preparation and I can’t wait to get back into the car. The new track surface will be exciting and Danny was able to do some testing in the GTD car there after his Long Beach race so that will be a benefit to us for sure. I have no doubt we will be right back to where we belong in fighting for both wins and we are all focused on that task!”

Danny Formal, No. 1 WTRAndretti LST (PRO): “Well, second weekend, Round 3 and 4 of Lamborghini Super Trofeo. Super excited to get back to Laguna Seca. That car is such a beast on this new asphalt. It should be incredible, going to go over 160 miles per hour. It’s just phenomenal. Super excited to be back with Ryan Norman my new teammate for this year. We didn’t get off to the greatest start at Sebring, but our team has been working overtime to get that Lamborghini Super Trofeo back to the speed as it was in 2023, so super excited to get back there and hopefully get our championship hunt started again.”

Nate Stacy, No. 8 WTRAndretti LST (PRO|AM): “After getting Sebring behind us and taking a win in the first race, it has me looking forward to returning to Laguna this year with some wins in mind. I think the team is really hitting a good stride coming into the weekend, the communication is getting really good and I think it will show come race time. Keeping our minds focused on getting solid consistent finishes will be pivotal to finishing well in this championship and we have just the team for the job!”

Nick Persing, No. 8 WTRAndretti LST (PRO|AM): “After coming off a strong showing in Round 1 of the season the expectation is still to try and win. Being that Laguna Seca is my home race, I feel I will be able to get to terms with the car a lot better than I did at Sebring as well. I have a fair number of laps here, so I should be able to hop in the car and go. I think the key for us this weekend is to qualify well. This track can be harder to pass on and also getting out the midfield jungle is massively important at this track. So, if we do that and just race for the best result possible the points will take care of themself.”

Graham Doyle, No. 10 DEX Imaging WTRAndretti LST (AM): “I’m eagerly anticipating the upcoming race weekend at Laguna Seca, feeling confident and excited to get back behind the wheel. Returning to a familiar track, where I began my racing career, holds special significance for me. Having worked closely with the team since Sebring, I believe we are in a strong position to contend for podiums and look forward to showcasing our progress.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 10 DEX Imaging WTRAndretti LST (AM): “I’m super excited to be back with WTRAndretti and driving again with Graham for the rest of the Super Trofeo season. I’m excited to be back in AM and to be back with Graham after Rolex. I’m just really happy with the progress that he’s making in his career and being able to be back with him and starting our season at Laguna is going to be great. I’ve had past success and wins there in PRO|AM, so I have high expectations for us, but I’m excited to kick it off and to be back with everyone in sunny California.”

Anthony McIntosh, No. 69 Global Power Components WTRAndretti LST (AM): “The WTRAndretti team is amazing. The No. 69 Global Power Components car has been amazing, and the new livery looks amazing…the only thing left is for me to do is drive amazing come Laguna Seca!”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI’S DRIVER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Wayne Taylor Racing, now with Andretti Global (#WTRAndretti), is a leader in sportscar racing, recognized worldwide for fielding championship winning racing efforts since 2007. WTRAndretti has run a stable of championship winning cars and drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for over half a decade, forming the basis of its Driver Development Program. Since its inception in 2015, the team has clinched eight North American PRO Driver, Team and Dealer Championship titles, fielded the first woman World Finals race winner and became the overall 2017 Champions at the World Finals in Imola, Italy. In addition to its Lamborghini Super Trofeo stable, WTRAndretti fields a two-car GTP program with it Championship winning No 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 and No. 40 DEX Imaging Acura ARX-06 effort as well as GTD program with the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo2.