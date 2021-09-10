Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Richmond Raceway; September 11, 2021

Track: Richmond Raceway – Oval (0.75-Miles)

Race: Go Bowling 250; 250 Laps –75/75/100; 187.5 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; September 11, 2021 2:30 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Josh Berry; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Josh Berry – No. 31 Bommarito.com / Solid Rock Carriers

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Richmond Raceway

News and Notes:

– Starting Position; Josh Berry will start the Go Bowling 250 from the 33rd position on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

– Richmond Raceway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s Go Bowling 250 will mark Berry’s 18th NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start of the 2021 season, and fourth for Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR). Berry holds one previous start at Richmond Raceway in NXS competition during the 2015 season. In his only NXS start of the season Berry would start the Virginia 529 College Savings 250 from the 5th position and would go on to finish in 7th. In 2021, Berry holds very impressive numbers in his 17 starts claiming one win, 5 Top-5’s, and 10 Top 10’s.

Featured Partners

Bommarito Automotive Group; Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or to see the vehicles they currently have in stock, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Solid Rock Carriers; Based out of LaGrange, North Carolina, Solid Rock Carriers is a freight, shipping, and trucking company providing on-time delivery and superior customer service since 1997. Owned and operated by Kirk Ipock, Solid Rock Carriers has more than 50 team members operating a fleet of over 50 trucks all over the Eastern United States on a daily basis.

– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) will bring Chassis No. 105 for Berry to compete with in Saturday afternoon’s Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway. Since being acquired from RCR in the off-season Saturday’s race will be the third event No. 105 has been entered in for JAR. Last seeing on track action in June Berry would drive No. 105 to a Top-Ten finish in the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons at Pocono Raceway. In the JAR debut for Chassis No. 105 at Texas Motor Speedway team owner Jordan Anderson would experience clutch issues at the initial start, would make repairs early and would return to the action finishing in the 34th position.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson, Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Sage Karam, Erik Jones & Austin Dillon. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.