SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Richmond Raceway September Event Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Richmond (Va.) Raceway | Go Bowling 250

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Bucked Up Energy

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Joe Williams

Go Bowling 250 Starting Position: 23rd (Event Formula)

Driver Points Position: 31st | Owner Points Position: 37th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Notes of Interest:

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend. Richmond Raceway is the eighth race of 2021 but is the 30th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.

Bucked Up is the everyman (or woman) energy drink. We don’t care about the color of your collar; whether blue or white, we all require energy to power our days. We want something that tastes like success, enhances mood and focus, and most of all delivers long-lasting energy.

New Bucked Up Energy Options Available: Bucked Up Energy offers 10 quenching options, but two of their popular flavors, Pink Lemonade and Mango Tango now include low-stim options.

Low-stim has the same innovative ingredients that make their OG formula so powerful for focus, mood, motivation and energy. Bucked Up made just one small change and they have been surprised by the resulting epicness. Boasting a modest of 100mg of caffeine, Bucked Up Low-Stim delivers the same energy, focus, mood, motivation – while reducing the common side effects that come from too much caffeine, jitters, sleeplessness and anxiety.

Races for Faces: Joe Graf Jr. announced in mid-August that for the second consecutive year, Graf will be virtually participating in myFace’s Races for Faces, an event to raise awareness for myFace, an organization that helps kids and families living with craniofacial differences.

Graf is encouraging in the industry along with race fans to join “Team Graf” and show your support of his mission.

While the virtual event will be held on Sept. 19., donations to “Team Graf” will be accepted through Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Remembering 9.11 Twenty Years Later: The SS GreenLight Racing team and Joe Graf Jr. will pay tribute to the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks during Saturday afternoon’s Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway.

Graf’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro will carry a decal showcasing the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on a prominent location on their automobile.

Additionally, between Laps 9 – 11 during the race, the SS GreenLight Racing pit crew will unfurl both an American flag and a 9/11 Memorial and Museum flag and stand on the pit road wall.

Following Lap 11, the SSGLR team will display the flags from their pit stall location for the remainder of the race.

Fans in attendance will also be asked to stand in honor of the day during the three-lap tribute.

Seal Covered: Last month, Joe Graf Jr. welcomed new partner CoverSeal® to the SS GreenLight Racing team.

CoverSeal® —the standout cover option keeping vehicles and other outdoor investments safe from rodents and the weather will serve as associate marketing on the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for this weekend’s race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and at Kansas Speedway next month.

At Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, however, on Sat., Oct. 30, 2021 — CoverSeal® will increase their commitment and serve as the primary marketing partner for the penultimate NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season.

Saving You Some Money: As summer slowly starts to transition into fall, Joe Graf Jr.’s other marketing partner Z Grills wants to help the NASCAR community save money – but also enjoy the perfect barbecue.

In support of their recent partnership at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in July, Z Grills Racing (ZGrillsRacing.com) is offering a 10 percent discount off your TOTAL purchase, using the code NASCAR at checkout.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Richmond Raceway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his fourth career start at Richmond Raceway in Saturday afternoon’s race.

In his previous three efforts, Graf has delivered a career-best 14th place effort driving for Richard Childress Racing. Last September as part of a doubleheader weekend, Graf finished 19th and 27th respectively.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Short Track Nuggets: At tracks classified as short tracks with a track length of under 1.0-mile, Graf has eight previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts.

He holds an average starting position of 24.3 and an average result of 22.3 and has been running at the conclusion of seven of the eight races.

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Graf took advantage of a well-balanced No. 07 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet Camaro to charge to a top-20 finish in his third career Xfinity Series start at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

The effort was a huge boost to Graf and the Joe Williams-led team after the team mounted their first top-20 finish since Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in March.

Put Me In Coach: To strengthen his physique, Joe Graf Jr. began working with new trainer and former NASCAR Cup Series Josh Wise during the 2020 offseason.

In addition to Wise, Graf has also been working with former NASCAR driver and open-wheel driver Scott Speed on being more discipline behind the wheel of his No. 07 G-Coin Chevrolet Camaro.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 85 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $90,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 57th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his third at the 0.875-mile short track.

In his previous 56 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing. Veteran JJ Yeley will drive the No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro on Saturday afternoon for his 10th start of the 2021 season.

Yeley is set to make his 345th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and 24th at Richmond Raceway. His best Xfinity track finish occurred twice, but most recently in the 2016 ToyotaCare 250, where he finished 12th after starting 19th for TriStar Motorsports.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@SSGLR0708) and visit their website at SSGreenLight.com.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Richmond: “I’m looking forward to Richmond Raceway this weekend. Richmond is a track I’m very comfortable with and earned a solid top-15 finish in my track debut in 2019.

“Last fall, it was a doubleheader

weekend and while the Friday race was kinder to us than Saturday was, I still feel confident we can go and have a strong showing this weekend and propel our team forward as we approach the final stretch to the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

“Saturday is also going to be a day of remembrance for us. It will be twenty years since the September 11th attacks and I feel like as a team we are proud to join NASCAR in their initiatives and remember those who lost their lives on that day.”

On Darlington Finish: “I am super proud of our SS GreenLight Racing team. We stayed on the lead lap for most of the race, got ourselves a break when we went a lap down and made our car better for the final run to the checkered flag.

“A top-20 finish felt like a win for us after the crummy season we’ve had and we’re taking this momentum to Richmond and hopeful we can back it up with another top-20 finish or better on Saturday.”

Race Information:

The Go Bowling 250 (250 laps | 187.5 miles) is the 25th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-car field will take the green flag on Sat., Sept. 11, 2021, shortly after 2:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter has been a mainstay in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.