RCR Event Preview – Richmond Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at Richmond Raceway… In 179 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored nine wins, 38 top-five, and 73 top-10 finishes. The Welcome N.C. organization has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Virginia short track, capturing six wins, 32 top-five and 58 top-10 finishes.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway will be televised live Saturday, September 11, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Richmond 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway will be televised live Saturday, September 11, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Roland Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Richmond Raceway… Dillon’s best NASCAR Cup Series finish at Richmond Raceway is a fourth place result he earned last Fall in the NASCAR Playoffs. He also has a pair of consecutive sixth place finishes in April 2019 and September 2018. Most recently, he finished 10th at the track in April. He has 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway, acquiring seven top-10 finishes and one pole award.

About Roland… Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. For more information, visit www.rolanddga.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Richmond Raceway?

“I actually love Richmond Raceway. There was a time in my career when I did not run well at Richmond at all. It was a thorn in my side, but over the years that has changed. Richmond has become a much better place than it used to be for me. We ran really well there in April, and I’m excited to get back there and see what we can do this time around.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Childress Vineyards Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Richmond Raceway… Reddick has two previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, earning his best finish of 11th at the track last year. Reddick also has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 0.75-mile track, collecting one top-five and four top-10 finishes there.

Race One in the NASCAR Playoffs… Last week, Reddick survived an eventful race at Darlington Raceway with a 18th place finish, positioning him 12th in points and within the cutoff line in the NASCAR Playoffs with two races remaining in the round of 16.

About Childress Vineyards… Childress Vineyards is a premier winery located at the southern gateway of the Yadkin Valley in Lexington, North Carolina. Owned by Richard Childress, NASCAR team owner and Hall of Fame member, Childress Vineyards has been producing award-winning wines with the expertise of Winemaker Mark Frizsolowski. Open daily for tours, tastings, and lunch in the Bistro. Information about Childress Vineyards can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/childresswines/, on Twitter at @ChildressWines and on Instagram at Instagram.com/childresswines.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What are the challenges that Richmond Racing present? You’ll have decent track position to start the race.

“When we ran at Richmond last year in the fall and it was Playoffs time, obviously we weren’t racing in the Playoffs at that point, but Austin (Dillon) and myself, and Austin especially, were really good at the beginning. He was flying and our No. 8 team eventually caught up to where he was at. We both had good pace, so I don’t think we are far away from where we need to be for this time around. The race in the spring in the daytime is a little different race than it is at night, so we just need make sure to not chase the balance the wrong way. It will be important to not have a bad stage during the race to not lose time and track position for the end.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Superior Essex Chevrolet Camaro at Richmond Raceway… Snider has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway, both of which came during the 2020 doubleheader. Saturday will mark the 26-year-old’s first start at the Virginia short track behind the wheel of a Richard Childress Racing-prepared Chevrolet.

About Superior Essex… Superior Essex is the parent brand of Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire, Superior Essex Communications, and Essex Brownell. It has over 3,000 employees in 11 countries, on three continents. Superior Essex is the leading, global provider of magnet wire and is on the forefront of communications fiber application as well as Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology. It is instrumental in creating disruptive technological advancements in the electrification of the automotive, energy, and industrial sectors. Superior Essex is committed to pioneering smart building technology while also setting the pace on sustainability. Superior Essex is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at www.superioressex.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

What do you have to do better at Richmond Raceway to have a successful result?

“I think I wasn’t patient enough in my first two Xfinity Series starts there in the No. 93 last season. I was always rushing the throttle, hustle the car and that doesn’t work at Richmond. You have to drive your car like a late model there – drive real smooth, wait on the throttle, let the car work. It is a total different style of racing that I had learned for the Xfinity Series up to that point. I will need to go back to some of my late model days to calm myself down with the throttle pedal.”