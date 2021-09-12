RCR Post Race Report – Richmond 400 Salute to First Responders

Austin Dillon And The No. 3 Roland Chevrolet Team Show Speed En Route to 11th-Place Finish at Richmond Raceway

Finish: 11th

Start: 19th

Points: 17th

“We came to Richmond Raceway this weekend to finish what we started last year, when we had a great run but didn’t win. Even through we came up a little bit short in the Roland Chevrolet this weekend, I’m proud of the entire team for hanging in there. We started off the race with a very loose handling machine, but we made a big swing at adjustments at the end of Stage 1. Those adjustments helped the handling tremendously. The No. 3 Roland Chevrolet was strong tonight through the middle portion of the race, but we lost forward drive in Stage 3 and never got it back to where we wanted it. All-in-all, 11th isn’t horrible. We’ll head to Bristol Motor Speedway with the goal of winning.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick And The No. 8 Childress Vineyards Team Rally To Top-15 Finish Under the Lights at Richmond Raceway

Finish: 15th

Start: 11th

Points: 14th

“Tonight didn’t go as planned for our Childress Vineyards team, but this Richard Childress Racing team never quit fighting. We spent the first half of the race too loose on entry and tight in the center. Our Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE struggled to rotate the middle. Once we made adjustments that positively changed the handling, we had already lost track position and the cautions didn’t fall our way to get back on the lead lap. The positive coming out of tonight is that we are still in contention to advance to the Round of 12 next weekend. We will give it everything we have in Bristol to see if we can keep our Playoffs run going.” -Tyler Reddick