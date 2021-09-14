Lawless Alan – UNOH 200 Race Advance

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkIt.com Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on Racing at Bristol: “I’m excited to be driving again for Niece Motorsports,” said Alan. “Our AUTOParkIt Chevrolet was strong at Darlington, and seeing the guys working long hours at the shop, I’m confident our truck will be fast for Bristol as well.

I’m in the learning process right now with both the truck itself and running new tracks every week. So knowing the equipment is good allows me to totally focus on learning the track and pushing myself further each and every lap. Bristol is another tough track and another new track for me, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and continuing to gain experience in the trucks.”

Alan at Bristol: Thursday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Alan’s seventh start of the season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and his first start at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Alan continues to garner experience in the Truck Series, with six races so far, all coming this season. The 21-year-old driver made starts at the Daytona Road Course, Circuit of the Americas, Nashville, Pocono, and Watkins Glen.

He also made his first start with Niece Motorsports earlier this month at Darlington Raceway, starting 31st and having a strong run, advancing to 12th, before being collected in an incident with approximately 30 laps to go.

On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from AUTOParkit™.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ is designed, manufactured, and constructed by Dasher Lawless Automation, LLC. These autonomous parking systems are for new and existing buildings and can potentially double the parking capacity compared to traditional ramped concrete parking structures. AUTOParkit’s sustainable approach to autonomous parking provides up to 17 LEED points; reduces construction time due to a modular/scalable architecture; provides automated swapping of EVs to reduce electric vehicle charging infrastructure by up to 10X; is 40% less expensive to operate since it is automated; is safer for the user, and delivers a necessary, convenient alternative to an escalating global problem.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

For more information on Dasher Lawless Automation, visit www.dasherlawless.com