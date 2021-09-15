CHEVY NCS AT BRISTOL 2: William Byron Press Conf. Transcript

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE, Teleconference Transcript Highlights:

HOW DO YOU LOOK AT THIS BRISTOL? DO YOU HAVE TO DO ANYTHING DIFFERENT THAN YOU WOULD DO AT ANY OTHER BRISTOL RACE?

“I don’t think so. Bristol is always tough. I feel like you’ve just got to score as many points as possible. There is obviously a lot of opportunity with that with the Stages and the race being as long as it is. I feel like we’ll kind of know where we stack up by the end of things and have a lot of time to make a difference. So, I’m looking forward to it. It’s one of those places that fortunately, starting position is not a huge deal. We’re starting kind of upward of mid-pack, and I think we can make ground from there. So, we’ll just try to get as many points as possible in the Stages and try to win the race.”

THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS A LOT OF DRIVERS HAVE SAID THEY THINK THEY CAN DO WELL AT BRISTOL, EVEN IF THEY HAVEN’T DONE WELL BEFORE. IT SEEMS LIKE EVERY DRIVER MENTIONS BRISTOL IN THIS ROUND. WHY DO YOU THINK THAT IS?

“Well, I think it’s just the most opportunity of this round. There’s the most opportunity for mistakes and the biggest opportunity for success. It’s a really tough track. There’s not much difference between the good cars and the bad ones. It’s a very tough place to get around and I feel like you can really make a difference. I would say it’s just the most unpredictable race of the round, probably.”

YOU SPENT TIME AT THE NEXT GEN TEST LAST WEEK. WITH THE 2022 SCHEDULE BEING ANNOUNCED TODAY, IS THERE ANY PART OF YOU THAT’S SAYING MAN, STOP DISTRACTING ME. I HAVE BRISTOL TO WORRY ABOUT?

“Yeah, I kind of take all that stuff in and put it in a different compartment, or box, for next year. Definitely next year is going to be its own beast. I’m sure it’s going to be a busy off-season with testing. We’re going to have a lot of time in that car. So, I’m not really worried about the car too much because I know that things are going to evolve a lot by the time we get to the Coliseum and Daytona. So, I think I’m kind of keeping it in the back of my mind just for planning purposes and what I want to do next year in terms of travel and things like that. But as far as racing goes, I’m not thinking about that car at all. I’m really not thinking about how it’s going to handle or what it’s going to feel like because I know it’s going to change drastically by the time we get to Daytona.”

IS THERE ANY CALMNESS OR LESS NERVOUSNESS GOING INTO THIS ONE?

“Yeah, that’s a fair question. I know that my team is solid. I know that we’re doing all the right things. I think it’s been a tough two-race stretch for us, but we’ve had speed consistently. So, I feel like the intangible qualities, the good qualities that are really important are there. It’s just a matter of executing the races and putting ourselves in position to advance. We’ve had a really good year in a lot of ways. Yeah, we’re hungry for more. We know what we want to accomplish. There is no real distraction in terms of the team. We know we’re all kind of set in stone and just working hard.”

SINCE YOU CAME INTO CUP, THERE HAS BEEN A CHANGE TO THE SCHEDULE IN EVERY YEAR BUT ONE. DO YOU THINK THERE’S ALWAYS GOING TO BE SOME SORT OF CHANGE AND THAT IT’S NO BIG DEAL?

“Yeah, I think it’s no big deal for me. I feel like next year is probably the most clean slate that I’ve had as a driver in the Cup Series. A lot of the drivers I’ve raced against have been in the low downforce package and had new set-ups and cars for a few more years than I have. And so, I feel like yeah, next year is kind of a clean slate. It’s a new car. Our learning curve is all going to be the same. It’s just going to be a matter of how quickly you learn and adapt for next year. So, I’m kind of excited for that, in a way; but also, excited for this year because I feel like we have really, really good cars that we have an opportunity to capitalize on that. So, it’s a little bit of both. Excitement for next year, but not done and not unexcited for this year because I feel like we’ve got a really good chance to win a lot of races still.”

WHAT HELPS YOU PREPARE FOR A WEEKEND LIKE THIS? WHAT KIND OF EXPERIENCE DO YOU GO ON?

“Definitely past experience. But I’ve never been in this situation minus maybe being…. I guess I was, going into Kansas in my first year in the Playoffs. So, I rely a little bit on past experience, but it’s a lot different than last year. Last year I think, I was right on the cutline and just had to have a solid race and unfortunately, we got caught up with a lapped car there and ended our day. But yeah, I think this year going in, just try to be aggressive and I feel like we’ll have the car this weekend. So, we just have to perform and execute a good race and let other guys have whatever happens to them. All we can do is kind of focus on trying to win the race and I feel like we’re doing a good job preparing for it.”

WITH ALL THE SUCCESS HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS HAS HAD THIS YEAR, WHAT IS THE SENSE OF URGENCY KNOWING THAT TWO DRIVERS COULD POTENTIALLY FALL OUT OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP HUNT INCLUDING YOURSELF?

“The same as normal. We try to show up with the best race car and the best preparation every week. So, it’s not any different. Everyone is obviously kind of out for their own good this weekend because it’s an elimination race. So that’s how it works. I feel like we’re doing a good job preparing on the No. 24 team and I feel like we’ll have a fast race car and just do our jobs.”

GOING INTO THIS ELIMINATION RACE AS THE LEADER OF THE NO. 24 TEAM, DO YOU TELL YOUR TEAM ANYTHING DIFFERENTLY THIS WEEK? DO YOU HAVE ANY TALKS TO TRY TO PUMP THEM UP, AS IF YOU NEED THAT?

“No, I don’t think we do. I think it’s going to be a race this weekend to see what we’re made of. Regardless of the outcome, we’re going to learn a lot about ourselves and our abilities and ability to handle adversity. We’ve had the most adversity the last two weeks that we could possibly want. So, I think we’re prepared for it. We’ve been through this, and we know what we’re doing. So, just go out there and do the best job we can and try to win.”

WITH THE 2022 SCHEDULE BEING RELEASED TODAY, INCLUDING TWO NEW VENUES LIKE THE L.A. COLISEUM AND GATEWAY, WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON GOING TO THOSE TWO TRACKS AND IN STARTING OFF IN AN UNCONVENTIONAL CIRCUIT LIKE LOS ANGELES?

“A lot of question marks. I feel like by that time we’ll have a lot better idea of what the car is going to handle like on a shorter track like that. I’m excited for it. I think it’s a great opportunity to have a good fan base and good energy around the first race of the season. I’m thankful that I’m in the Clash and all those things and look forward to the challenge of it. It would be awesome to win it in front of that crowd and in that environment would be really cool.”

GIVEN THE UPS AND DOWNS YOU’VE EXPERIENCED THIS YEAR, BOTH ON AND OFF THE TRACK, WHAT ARE SOME OF THE THINGS YOU’VE BEEN DOING TO KEEP AS OPTIMISTIC AS POSSIBLE?

“Just trying to stay focused and keep a little bit of variety throughout the week. I enjoy playing golf with my buddies and my family. I enjoy doing various things around town. So yeah, I just try to keep it pretty relaxed throughout the week.”

HAVING BEEN WITH HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS SINCE 2018, WHAT ARE SOME OF THE TRAITS OF THE HENDRICK WAYS THAT HAVE FOUND THEIR WAYS INTO YOUR LIFE BOTH AS A RACE CAR DRIVER AND AS A PERSON?

“I love the culture at Hendrick Motorsports. I feel like we have a really good culture. We’re honest with each other and are motivated and have a lot of unbelievable resources from Mr Henrdick and Jeff Gordon and Jeff Andrews. I really enjoy being there and I love racing their cars. It’s a lot of fun this year. We’ve had a lot of fun but definitely want to accomplish a lot more.”

