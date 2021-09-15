McDowell Set on Victory with Love’s Travel Stops and Luber-finer at Bristol

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 15, 2021) – It’s a win and you’re in situation for Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Luber-finer team this Saturday night at the Bristol Motor Speedway as McDowell currently sits 38 points outside of the final transfer position leading into this weekend’s elimination race.

Much like Daytona (International Speedway), Bristol (Motor Speedway) has proven to be another strong race track for the reigning Daytona 500 Champ. McDowell knows what it takes to find Victory Lane and is optimistic about his team’s chances to do it again this weekend on the half-mile short track of Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I think that Bristol has always been a strong track for Front Row (Motorsports) as well as for our alliance with Roush Fenway (Racing). For whatever reason, even with package changes and things like that, it has seemed to fit our cars well and it was definitely the track that we had circled in this first round of the playoffs,” said McDowell.

Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops team had a dominating performance in last year’s Bristol Night Race, to which they brought home a 10th-place finish. As the NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Bristol this Saturday, the No. 34 team looks to pick up right where they left off and contend for the victory.

“Obviously, we’ve dug ourselves a big hole, but Bristol has been a good track for us and we know what we have to do,” McDowell continued. “We’ve already put our No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang in Victory Lane once this season, so hopefully we can do it again on Saturday night with Luber-finer along for the ride as well.”

Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Luber-finer Ford Mustang will take the green flag in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series elimination race from the 16th position. Race coverage from Bristol Motor Speedway will air live on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 415 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

ABOUT LUBER-FINER

Luber-finer® provides premium filtration solutions for all fleets operating vehicles on-highway, as well as all off-road applications such as heavy construction, mining, agriculture, oil and gas industry and marine. Luber-finer filtration products are part of FirstBrands Group, which includes Raybestos® complete brake solutions, Centric® Parts replacement brake components, FRAM® filtration products, TRICO®wiper blades, Carter® fuel and water pumps, ANCO® wiper blades, StrongArm® lift supports, and Autolite® spark plugs. Luber-finer® has been a trusted name in filters since 1936, providing high efficiency performance in the most demanding work environments. For more information visit www.luber-finer.com or call (800) 851-3641.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.