NASCAR takes on the all-new Atlanta twice in 2022

Cup Series stars will battle on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s revamped 28-degree high-banks on March 20 and July 10 in 2022

HAMPTON, Ga. (Sept. 15, 2021) – The highly anticipated next generation of NASCAR at Atlanta Motor Speedway will once again feature two race weekends in 2022.

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on the all-new, higher-banked Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, March 20, and the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday, July 10.

“We’re beyond excited to start a new era of NASCAR racing in Atlanta on our all-new, 28-degree banked track,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “You’ll want to circle these dates on the calendar because there’s no doubt the March and July weekends in Atlanta are going to be can’t-miss events on the NASCAR schedule!”

The 2022 NASCAR season will be the first to run on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s all-new design, which is currently under construction. The historic project has increased the banking in the speedway’s turns from 24-degrees to a staggering 28-degrees — steeper than any other track of its size on the NASCAR circuit. Crews are currently preparing to put down asphalt on the revamped track, paving the way for a bold new era of NASCAR racing at AMS.

About the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500:

Since 2015 the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 has been the main event in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s spring NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The annual 500-mile race showcases some of the fastest and most thrilling action NASCAR has to offer. This storied race also brings awareness to Folds of Honor and its mission to help families of military servicemen and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces.

About the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart:

New for 2020 the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 400-mile race one of the most challenging races of the summer as NASCAR’s best battle for a spot in the playoffs.

