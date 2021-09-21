DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Las Vegas II

Friday, September 24
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval
Race: 19 of 22
Event: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 (134 laps, 201 miles)
Schedule
Race: 9:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Craftsman Ford F-150
- Deegan is making her 20th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start on Friday evening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
- For the first time this season, Deegan will drive the red-and-black Craftsman branded Ford F-150.
- The California native is making her second Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile track. In her first start at the Nevada track earlier this year in March, Deegan started 30th and finished 28th after receiving damage in a multi-truck accident a little over halfway through the event.
- In last week’s race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the Ford driver started 23rd and finished 25th after her night was ended 12 laps prematurely due to an accident she was unable to avoid on the racing surface.
- In addition to the 1.5-mile track in Las Vegas, Deegan has two starts at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, located just outside the paved oval. In 2018, she started from the pole position and finished runner-up in the 102-lap event. In 2019, the young driver started eighth and led the final lap en route to earn her first of two K&N Pro Series West victories that season.
- Veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has called the shots for 16 NCWTS events at Las Vegas, including two wins – Todd Bodine in September 2005 and Kyle Busch in March 2018.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Gray makes his 19th start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season and 45th of his career on Friday evening.
- The Ford Performance driver is eager to return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile oval is the site of his second best finish of the season so far. In March, he guided the No. 15 F-150 from his 22nd-place starting position to a 12th-place finish.
- The 22-year-old driver hasn’t been able to find any luck so far this season. Last Thursday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, he was moving forward in the field when he suffered a flat left rear tire that sent him spinning into the outside wall. Unfortunately, the damage was too extensive to continue and he was credited with a 38th-place finish.
- With Marcus Richmond having obligations in Martinsville, Chad Johnston will step in and call the race for Gray. Johnston has called 11 career races at Las Vegas with three top-fives and six top-10s.
- Although Richmond won’t be in Las Vegas, one interesting driver that Richmond has worked with at Las Vegas in the NCWTS is none other than Kevin Hamlin – the current spotter for the No. 15 team. The pair worked together on the No. 4 truck for Bobby Hamilton Racing in 2007.