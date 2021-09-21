Martin Auto Color Joins Jack Wood’s No. 24 Silverado at Las Vegas

Martin Auto Color Joins Jack Wood’s No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, NV — GMS Racing is proud to unveil a new partnership with Martin Auto Color and No. 24 driver Jack Wood at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Friday night.

Martin Auto Color, based in San Fernando, California, is the largest PPG™ Paint Distributor in its home state, operating out of twenty four central locations as well as two distribution centers in Nevada. Many of the team’s staff of representatives have over twenty years of expertise in the automotive finish industry.

Wood, who grew up in Northern California, will be competing in his first race out West in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, with the 1.5-mile oval in Las Vegas considered as his home track. The combination of a West Coast driver and sponsor is special to the twenty-one-year-old.

“I’m excited to welcome Martin Auto Color onboard our No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet at Las Vegas. They have made a big splash in the automotive industry on the West Coast, and it feels great to have the support of their leadership this weekend. I’m looking to deliver the entire Martin Auto Color group a solid finish under the lights in Sin City.”

In August, GMS Racing announced that Jack Wood was returning to the organization for a full-time effort in 2022, as he was signed to compete in the No. 24 Silverado for the entire season. With four races left to run this year, Wood is gaining experience in preparation for his first full-time season.

Fans can watch the GMS Racing No. 24 Martin Auto Color Chevrolet Silverado hit the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at 6:00 PM PT (9:00 PM ET). Be sure to follow Jack Wood on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the handle @DriverJackWood.

ABOUT MARTIN AUTO COLOR:

Martin Auto Color is the largest PPG™ Paint Distributor in California with over 20 locations in the state and two in Nevada. As a Platinum PPG™ Paint Distributor, Nevada and California, we are proud to distribute and support certified product lines including Shop-Line®, Delfleet Essential®, Deltron® and Concept®, as well as 3M and Carborundom® abrasives. For more information, please visit our website at www.martinautocolor.com.

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy and Jack Wood. The team also competes in the ARCA Menards Series with Daniel Dye. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at gmsracing.net.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.