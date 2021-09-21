Ryan Truex – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Las Vegas: “Our team is working hard to close out the season on a high note,” said Truex. “Everyone is doing all they can to build the best Marquis Spas Chevrolets possible. We’ll go to Las Vegas and give it our all.”

Truex at Las Vegas: Friday night’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks Truex’s fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile track. His best finish is 12th coming in 2017 and 2020.

Truex also has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with his best finish of eighth coming in 2018.

The New Jersey native has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, coming in 2014.

On the Truck: Truex will race with support from Marquis this week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.