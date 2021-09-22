CHEVROLET RACING IN NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION: ST. LOUIS – PRE-RACE ADVANCE & QUOTES

CHEVROLET AT ST. LOUIS

What: NHRA Midwest Nationals

When: Friday, Sept. 24-Sunday, Sept. 26

Where: World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois

TV: FS1 will telecast eliminations live at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 26

Chevrolet drivers seek to add to points total in Round 3 of Countdown

Brittany Force leads Top Fuel standings, Greg Anderson paces Pro Stock

DETROIT (Sept. 22, 2021) – It was Bring Your Wally to Work Day for Kyle Koretsky on Monday.

Koretsky, the newly minted first-time Pro Stock winner, scaled the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Countdown to the Championship standings with his Sept. 19 victory. He enters the NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway – the third round of the Countdown — in third place.

The driver of the Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro SS joined KB Racing teammate Dallas Glenn as recording their first Pro Stock win at zMAX Dragway. Glenn, driver of the RAD Torque Systems Camaro SS, won the four-wide event in May.

“The Countdown is huge; it’s something I always wanted to do. To win the championship, to be honest I’m not even really looking at that now,” said Koretsky, who was runner-up three times in 20 races over two seasons before breaking through. “I’ll take every race one at a time and that’s the way I look at it. Would I like to get one of those white hats? 100 percent.”

Brittany Force took a step toward earning her second white championship hat with her eighth consecutive No. 1 Top Fuel qualifier and runner-up finish in the Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster at zMAX Dragway. Force, the points leader, will aim for her second win of the season and tying Gary Beck (1982-83 seasons) for the most top qualifier honors in a row.

“We’re not there yet, but the possibility that we could hold a big record with a name like that, that’s really cool,” Force said. “It makes me very proud of this entire team. It’s not easy to do; I’ll tell you that. But what’s really not easy is winning on race day, and that’s what we’re focused on right now.”

John Force, also the No. 1 qualifier at zMAX Dragway in the PEAK Antifreeze & Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, enters the weekend third in the standings. Teammate Robert Hight, driver of the Automobile Club of Southern California Camaro SS, is tied for sixth.

In addition to the pro categories, the seventh round of the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown will be contested. Drivers of the Chevrolet COPO Camaro have won five of the seven races.

CHEVROLET FROM THE COCKPIT

TOP FUEL:

BRITTANY FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, MONSTER ENERGY/FLAV-R-PAC CHEVROLET DRAGSTER (Points leader): “Heading into St. Louis with a slight points lead. Our Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac team plans to continue what we’ve been doing. We are looking to get as many points as we can during qualifying and on race day. Eight No. 1 qualifiers in a row is a huge accomplishment and we plan to add to that this weekend while also going for a St. Louis win.”

FUNNY CAR:

JOHN FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (Third in standings; three-time winner at track): “We’re in the thick of it. I just want to be in the hunt, I am. This PEAK team, Danny Hood, Tim Fabrisi, Joe Barlam and all the guys, they’ve put me in the hunt. Now I just need to do my job. We have a great hot rod with this Chevy, even with a couple mistakes, we’re right there in it. St. Louis has been good to me, which makes it a nice place to finish out this four in a row. We’ll be putting on a show, especially with the competition in Funny Car. It’s going to be exciting.”

ROBERT HIGHT, JOHN FORCE RACING, AAA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (Tied for sixth in standings): “We have our work cut out for us. I said it from the beginning, I believe you need to win three races in this Countdown to win the championship and I believe this AAA team can do just that. We had some issues on race day in Charlotte, but we got it handled. I’m excited for what we can do in St. Louis. I love racing here, hoping we can capitalize on our progress and gain some ground in the points battle. I know this AAA team is putting everything they have into these final five races, it’s time for their hard work to pay off.”

PRO STOCK:

GREG ANDERSON, KB RACING, HENDRICKCARS.COM CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (Points leader): “I’ve got a great-running car, I know we’ll be fast at St. Louis and I know I’ll have another chance (to break tie with Warren Johnson for most Pro Stock victories with 98) there. I left one on the table at zMAX. I’m happy for Kyle (Koretsky). He didn’t back into it; he earned it.”

KYLE KORETSKY, KB RACING, LUCAS OIL CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (Third in standings): “The Countdown is huge; it’s something I always wanted to do. To win the championship, to be honest I’m not even really looking at that now. I’ll take every race one at a time and that’s the way I look at it. Would I like to get one of those white hats? 100 percent.”

DALLAS GLENN, KB RACING, RAD TORQUE SYSTEMS CAMARO SS (Fourth in standings): “Overall, we didn’t lose any ground in points at zMAX Dragway. We’re still fourth and as long as I can stay in striking distance I know my car is going to like St. Louis a lot. The track is usually good for the car I’m in. I’ll just try to keep doing what I’m doing and drive the best I can. With a little bit of luck, I’ll be able to get another win.”

TROY COUGHLIN JR., ELITE MOTORSPORTS, JEGS.COM/ELITE MOTORSPORTS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (Sixth in standings): “This is my first time in the Countdown and I can tell you that it’s a pretty intense atmosphere at the racetrack these days. Pro Stock has always had the closest racing of any professional category and yet somehow it’s gotten even closer these last few events. It’s pretty insane and exciting, all at the same time. It’s fun to be in the thick of things every race and when the competition gets this tight it takes everything up another level. You know everyone is making great horsepower so it comes down to which driver gets off the clutch pedal and through the gears the quickest. Mistakes are magnified and win lights mean 1,000 times more than normal.”

