Howie DiSavino III to race in late Mother’s memory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) rookie Howie DiSavino III heads to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway for Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts competing with a heavy heart.

Following his most recent Truck Series start at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last Thursday night, DiSavino’s mother Dawn lost her five-year battle with cancer on Sat., August 18.

Determined to keep his emotions in check, the Chesterfield, Va. native has decided to fulfill his obligations to Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) and his marketing partners and race, but he is also poised to honor his mother’s last words to her only son, “Pass them all” in his Las Vegas debut.

“The last few days have been the most difficult of my life,” said DiSavino. “My mom was one of my biggest fans and it is going to be incredibly hard to get into that truck on Friday night knowing that I won’t be able to send her a text message or follow-up with a phone call or even a hug, but I know she would want me to continue my dreams.

“I’m going to do my best to “pass them all” just like she told me too shortly before she died. The outpouring of support and condolences has been overwhelming, but I am incredibly grateful to each individual who has thought of me and my family during this difficult time.

“I know my Mom is watching me from heaven and I hope I continue to make her proud not only this weekend at Las Vegas but whatever my racing career brings in the future. I love you, Mom.”

DiSavino, 20, will make his fifth Truck Series start of the season on Friday night and hopes to rebound from a disappointing 28th place finish at Bristol.

“We were really fast, but Bristol was tough,” added DiSavino. “We got collected in a few incidents, but it was ultimately a mechanical issue that put us out of the race.

“The guys on the Jordan Anderson Racing team have been working hard on our Las Vegas truck over the last few weeks and I hope we’re able to go to Las Vegas and not only pass them all, but recover for a career-best finish in the Truck Series.”

Longtime DiSavino partner Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado, while KEES Vacations will hold an associate partnership role in the triple-header weekend with the three national series of NASCAR all in competition in Sin City.

“I cannot thank my primary partners Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning and KEES Vacations enough for this opportunity and sticking with me through a most challenging week. There are no words to describe what their support means to me, especially when you go through something like this. I hope I make them and all of our partners proud on Friday night.”

In addition to KEES Vacations and Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning, Azalea D Realty, Bommarito Automotive Group, Lucas Oil, MassMutual Greater Richmond, and Q Barbeque Richmond will serve as associate marketing partners on DiSavino’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado.

Keeping his mother’s spirit close to him, DiSavino’s passenger door will adorn a special name rail decal.

In addition to Bristol, DiSavino made his NCWTS debut in April at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and competed at both Texas Motor Speedway and Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in June. He is also a six-time participant in the ARCA Menards Series where he earned two top-10 finishes for AM Racing.

Former winning NASCAR driver Reed Sorenson will continue to guide DiSavino from above this weekend as his spotter.

For more on Howie DiSavino III, please visit howiedisavino.com, like him on Facebook (Howie DiSavino III Racing), follow him on Twitter (@hdisavino) and Instagram (HowieDiSavino).

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 19th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Sept. 24, 2021, shortly after 6:00 p.m. PT (9:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).

