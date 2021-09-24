Dr Pepper and 23XI Racing’s SPEED Institute Announce Scholarship Winners

FRISCO, Texas, and MOORESVILLE, NC (Sept. 24, 2021) — Dr Pepper, in collaboration with 23XI Racing’s SPEED Institute, today announced the first recipients of the Dr Pepper Tuition Program designed to support students seeking to work in a variety of fields in motorsports. The 23 selected students will each receive a $5,000 scholarship, and the SPEED Institute will award two of the recipients with internships at 23XI Racing.

The Dr Pepper Tuition Program was created to amplify the SPEED (Scholarship, Professional Education, Executive Development) Institute’s efforts to increase educational and professional development opportunities and support diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in motorsports.

“Dr Pepper is thrilled to award these scholarships to well-deserving students in partnership with 23XI Racing’s SPEED Institute,” said Andrew Springate, Chief Marketing Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper. “Dr Pepper is committed to supporting students’ educational goals and is proud of this inspiring group.”

Dr Pepper has a long history of helping students unlock their potential through tuition giveaway programs. To date, Dr Pepper has given over $12 million to deserving students through their College Football Tuition Giveaway program.

“When the SPEED Institute was created, the goal was to open doors and create opportunities for students to pursue a career in motorsports,” said 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta. “To have our first program officially launched a few weeks ago and now award recipients with the means to help with their college education is a huge milestone for the SPEED Institute and 23XI Racing. Dr Pepper is a great partner and has been a staple among tuition programs, and we’re excited to now be a part of those programs. As we continue to build and grow the SPEED Institute, we look forward to more collaborations as we increase our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and enhance opportunities for students seeking a career in motorsports. Congratulations to the 23 scholarship winners, and we look forward to hosting two of these talented students for internships at 23XI.”

2021 Dr Pepper $5,000 Scholarship Recipients

Katelyn Allan, 20, West Chester University of Pennsylvania Nat Brue, 20, Baton Rouge Community College OJ Bruin, 23, Anna Maria College Taylor Chapman, 24, Clayton State University Victor Chen, 19, Citrus Community College Myia Davis, 18, Clark Atlanta University Joseph Dawisha, 23, San Diego State University Annie Duong, 20, University of New Hampshire Alison Gallegos, 17, Texas A&M University Matthew George, 21, New Jersey Institute of Technology Malcolm Hedgepeth, 21, Illinois Wesleyan University Harley Howard, 18, Western Kentucky University Kassidy Jack, 21, Clark Atlanta University Tyree Jones Jr., 21, University of North Carolina at Charlotte Kaylee Kallas, 19, Arizona State University Kesly Lubin, 19, Point Park University Andrew Martinez, 19, Doane University Xavier Morris, 20, NASCAR Technical Institute Sidia Navarette, 18, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Maxwel Pace, 19, Ohio State University Thomas Pickett, 21, Winston-Salem State University Darrius Pinder, 19, University of Central Florida Brandon Rasool, 19, Florida International University

The names of the 23 students receiving the $5,000 scholarship will appear on the No. 23 Dr Pepper Toyota Camry at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400 on Sunday, Sept. 26. The names will appear starting at the c pillar and extend up the roof line to Bubba Wallace’s name above the door.

The two recipients of the 23XI Racing internship will be announced on a later date.

About Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, and Cream Soda varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand’s latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. Rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is the single car team’s driver. 23XI Racing’s No. 23 Toyota Camry made its NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 on February 14, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway.

About 23XI Racing’s SPEED Institute

SPEED Institute is 23XI Racing’s educational and professional development initiative, launched in 2021. The initiative expands on the team’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in sports, specifically in the motorsports industry. 23XI Racing, along with its partners under the SPEED Institute program, will provide educational opportunities as well as diversity recruiting and professional development in the motorsports field.