DGR – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Las Vegas II

Friday, September 24
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval
Race: 19 of 22
Event: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 (134 laps, 201 miles)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Craftsman Ford F-150
Start: 17th
Finish: 31st
- Early in Stage 1, Deegan reported her Craftsman truck could stand to be a little looser while running in the top-20. Throughout the stage, the California native continued to work her way forward. She finished the opening stage 14th and was looking for adjustments to loosen up her truck a little bit. Deegan pitted for service during the break but slid through her pit box which resulted in a lengthy pit stop.
- Deegan started Stage 2 from the 27th position. She once again began working her way up through the field and into the top-20. Under caution on lap 52, the Ford driver pitted from 19th after relaying she needed her F-150 to be loosened up more. After the race returned to green, Deegan continued to advance her track position and completed the stage in 16th on lap 60.
- After staying out during the stage break, Deegan moved up to start the stage from eighth. Early in the stage on lap 71, Deegan received damage from a multi-truck accident after a truck made contact with her No. 1 Ford as she was trying to avoid the melee. She came down pit road from the 14th position for repairs to her truck. She spent multiple laps on pit road for repairs and returned to the track. Deegan pitted several more times for repairs before taking the Craftsman Ford to the garage before the checkered flag flew due to the accident damage. She ended the event in the 31st position.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 29th
Finish: 23rd
- Gray was quick to work his way forward from his 29th starting spot. The Ford driver was 21st when the first caution came out on lap five. With 10 laps to go in Stage 1, Gray was up to 14th and ended it in 11th. Gray pitted during the break for four tires, fuel and adjustments to help his entry which was a little loose.
- The Ford Performance driver started the second stage from the eighth position. Under caution on lap 52, Gray was in the ninth position and reported his truck needed to be freed up a little bit. He visited pit road and the race returned to green with just a few laps remaining in the stage. Gray managed a great restart and he concluded the stage in the sixth spot.
- With a truck that felt pretty neutral, Gray did not pit during the stage break which allowed him to start the final stage in second. Throughout several early stage cautions, the young driver maintained a top-five position. Under caution on lap 117, Gray visited pit road for service and restarted 10th. Shortly after the green flag, Gray experienced a flat tire which forced him to make an unscheduled pit stop and put him two laps down. The Ford Performance driver finished 23rd in the event.
Next event: Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama on October 2 at 1 p.m. ET.