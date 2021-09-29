Alfredo Looks for Season Best with Georgia Peanuts

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 29, 2021) – Anthony Alfredo is looking for his best finish of the season and his first NASCAR Cup Series career top-10 finish this Sunday at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

He has high hopes and the support from the Georgia Peanut Commission and their familiar branding, Georgia Peanuts. It will be the third time this season that the Georgia Peanuts Ford Mustang will hit the track with Alfredo.

Georgia Peanuts conducts programs in the areas of promotion, research and education. Funding is derived from a $2 per ton assessment on all producers. Peanuts are a $2.2 billion industry in Georgia and a vital part of the economy.

“It’s great to have Georgia Peanuts return this weekend,” said Alfredo. “I feel really good that we can go and have a great race and get a top-10. We were so close in the spring when we finished 12th. I’m ready to go back and get Georgia Peanuts a top-10 to thank them for all their support this season.”

Fans can visit www.gapeanuts.com to learn more about the commission, download educational materials for the classroom, get health and nutrition information, recipe ideas and more.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

ABOUT GEORGIA PEANUT COMMISSION

The Georgia Peanut Commission was established in 1961 under the state’s Commodities Promotion Act. Today, the commission represents Georgia’s 4,500 peanut farmers and conducts programs in the areas of promotion, research and education. To learn more, visit gapeanuts.com or follow @gapeanuts on Facebook and Instagram or @GeorgiaPeanuts on Twitter.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.