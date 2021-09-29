Search
Back to the Future: New Venues, Return of Familiar Locations Highlight 2022

By Official Release
NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Slates

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 29, 2021) – NASCAR today announced the 2022 schedules for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, slates that feature exciting – and significant – adjustments for race fans.

For the first time since 2000, a NASCAR national series will return to the twists and turns of Portland International Raceway when the Xfinity Series heads to the Pacific Northwest on June 4. The 1.964-mile road course hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for a brief stint in 1999 and 2000 – the only visits by a NASCAR national series in the track’s long history.

Similarly, the Camping World Truck Series will renew its beating and banging brand of racing when it returns to the .686-mile Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis for the first time since 2011. The July 29 event will serve as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs opener and offer drivers the first chance to clinch a spot in the Round of 8. The event is part of a jam-packed weekend of racing in the city of Indianapolis, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

In addition, the Camping World Truck Series will visit a pair of new road courses in 2022. The series will return to wine country’s Sonoma Raceway for the first time since 1998, joining the Cup Series for a weekend doubleheader (June 11). Then, after trips to Knoxville Raceway (June 18) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 24) for the second consecutive year, the Camping World Truck Series will debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 9 – a track that hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series on an annual basis from 2013 – 2021.

“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Trucks while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”

Texas Motor Speedway will kick off Playoff festivities in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Sept. 24). The cutoff races in the Xfinity Series will mirror the Cup Series as the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 8) and Martinsville (Oct. 29) are set to pare the field from 12 to 8 to 4.

In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Kansas Speedway (Sept. 9) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 22) will trim the Playoffs field.

Once again, both series will open the season on consecutive days at the ‘World Center of Racing,’ Daytona International Speedway. The Camping World Truck Series gets underway on Feb. 18, with the Xfinity Series kicking off its season on Feb. 19. As announced earlier in the year, all three NASCAR national series seasons will culminate with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 4 – 6.

A total of 15 tripleheader weekends will make up the 2022 schedule.

Broadcast times and networks for all three series will be announced at a later date.

Below are the full 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules (Playoff races in bold font):

2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
DateRace / Track
Saturday, February 19Daytona
Saturday, February 26Auto Club
Saturday, March 5Las Vegas
Saturday, March 12Phoenix
Saturday, March 19Atlanta
Saturday, March 26COTA
Saturday, April 2Richmond
Friday, April 8Martinsville
Saturday, April 23Talladega
Saturday, April 30Dover
Saturday, May 7Darlington
Saturday, May 21Texas
Saturday, May 28Charlotte
Saturday, June 4Portland International Raceway
Saturday, June 25Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 2Road America
Saturday, July 9Atlanta
Saturday, July 16New Hampshire
Saturday, July 23Pocono
Saturday, July 30Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 6Michigan
Saturday, August 20Watkins Glen
Friday, August 26Daytona
Saturday, September 3Darlington
Saturday, September 10Kansas
Friday, September 16Bristol
Saturday, September 24Texas
Saturday, October 1Talladega
Saturday, October 8Charlotte Roval
Saturday, October 15Las Vegas
Saturday, October 22Homestead-Miami
Saturday, October 29Martinsville
Saturday, November 5Phoenix

2022 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

DateRace / Track
Friday, February 18Daytona
Friday, March 4Las Vegas
Saturday, March 19Atlanta
Saturday, March 26COTA
Thursday, April 7Martinsville
Saturday, April 16Bristol Dirt
Friday, May 6Darlington
Saturday, May 14Kansas
Friday, May 20Texas
Friday, May 27Charlotte
Saturday, June 4World Wide Technology Raceway
Saturday, June 11Sonoma
Saturday, June 18Knoxville
Friday, June 24Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 9Mid-Ohio
Saturday, July 23Pocono
Friday, July 29Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis
Saturday, August 13Richmond
Friday, September 9Kansas
Thursday, September 15Bristol
Saturday, October 1Talladega
Saturday, October 22Homestead-Miami
Friday, November 4Phoenix

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).



