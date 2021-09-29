Back to the Future: New Venues, Return of Familiar Locations Highlight 2022

NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Slates

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 29, 2021) – NASCAR today announced the 2022 schedules for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, slates that feature exciting – and significant – adjustments for race fans.

For the first time since 2000, a NASCAR national series will return to the twists and turns of Portland International Raceway when the Xfinity Series heads to the Pacific Northwest on June 4. The 1.964-mile road course hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for a brief stint in 1999 and 2000 – the only visits by a NASCAR national series in the track’s long history.

Similarly, the Camping World Truck Series will renew its beating and banging brand of racing when it returns to the .686-mile Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis for the first time since 2011. The July 29 event will serve as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs opener and offer drivers the first chance to clinch a spot in the Round of 8. The event is part of a jam-packed weekend of racing in the city of Indianapolis, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

In addition, the Camping World Truck Series will visit a pair of new road courses in 2022. The series will return to wine country’s Sonoma Raceway for the first time since 1998, joining the Cup Series for a weekend doubleheader (June 11). Then, after trips to Knoxville Raceway (June 18) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 24) for the second consecutive year, the Camping World Truck Series will debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 9 – a track that hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series on an annual basis from 2013 – 2021.

“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Trucks while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”

Texas Motor Speedway will kick off Playoff festivities in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Sept. 24). The cutoff races in the Xfinity Series will mirror the Cup Series as the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 8) and Martinsville (Oct. 29) are set to pare the field from 12 to 8 to 4.

In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Kansas Speedway (Sept. 9) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 22) will trim the Playoffs field.

Once again, both series will open the season on consecutive days at the ‘World Center of Racing,’ Daytona International Speedway. The Camping World Truck Series gets underway on Feb. 18, with the Xfinity Series kicking off its season on Feb. 19. As announced earlier in the year, all three NASCAR national series seasons will culminate with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 4 – 6.

A total of 15 tripleheader weekends will make up the 2022 schedule.

Broadcast times and networks for all three series will be announced at a later date.

Below are the full 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules (Playoff races in bold font):

2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE Date Race / Track Saturday, February 19 Daytona Saturday, February 26 Auto Club Saturday, March 5 Las Vegas Saturday, March 12 Phoenix Saturday, March 19 Atlanta Saturday, March 26 COTA Saturday, April 2 Richmond Friday, April 8 Martinsville Saturday, April 23 Talladega Saturday, April 30 Dover Saturday, May 7 Darlington Saturday, May 21 Texas Saturday, May 28 Charlotte Saturday, June 4 Portland International Raceway Saturday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 2 Road America Saturday, July 9 Atlanta Saturday, July 16 New Hampshire Saturday, July 23 Pocono Saturday, July 30 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 6 Michigan Saturday, August 20 Watkins Glen Friday, August 26 Daytona Saturday, September 3 Darlington Saturday, September 10 Kansas Friday, September 16 Bristol Saturday, September 24 Texas Saturday, October 1 Talladega Saturday, October 8 Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 15 Las Vegas Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami Saturday, October 29 Martinsville Saturday, November 5 Phoenix

2022 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Friday, February 18 Daytona Friday, March 4 Las Vegas Saturday, March 19 Atlanta Saturday, March 26 COTA Thursday, April 7 Martinsville Saturday, April 16 Bristol Dirt Friday, May 6 Darlington Saturday, May 14 Kansas Friday, May 20 Texas Friday, May 27 Charlotte Saturday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway Saturday, June 11 Sonoma Saturday, June 18 Knoxville Friday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 9 Mid-Ohio Saturday, July 23 Pocono Friday, July 29 Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis Saturday, August 13 Richmond Friday, September 9 Kansas Thursday, September 15 Bristol Saturday, October 1 Talladega Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami Friday, November 4 Phoenix

About NASCAR

