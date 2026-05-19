Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet & Jeremy Clements Racing to Honor Dale Earnhardt’s Legacy & Iconic Quicksilver Car at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is pleased to announce Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet as the primary sponsor for Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Series race at the Beast of the Southeast, Charlotte Motor Speedway. A proud partner of JCR since 2012, Kevin Whitaker Chevy continues its annual tradition of backing the #51 team with a retro paint scheme. This year’s design pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt, honoring the unforgettable 1995 Quicksilver Winston Cup All-Star car and one of sport’s most iconic legacies.

In addition to Kevin Whitaker Chevy as the primary sponsor, the #51 team’s associate partners this weekend include P&H Fencing, Hoover & Sons, The Racing Warehouse, Carolina Outpatient Detox, and Alliance Driveaway Solutions.

“Our partnership with Kevin Whitaker Chevy has meant so much over the years, and we’re proud to continue it again this season. Ryan (Whitaker) always makes sure we have a great scheme, and this year isn’t any different, with another great tribute to Dale Earnhardt. There’s no better weekend than Memorial Day weekend to celebrate a legend like Earnhardt while Remembering and Honoring America’s heroes,” Clements said.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Series Charbroil 300 is set for Saturday, May 23, at 5:00 p.m. ET at America’s Home for Racing, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval.

The #51 car is also supported throughout the year by associate sponsors Spartan Waste, Rapid Fired Pizza, Sherfick Companies, Elite Towing, Tools4painting, Zmax, Carolina Driveline, Matman Designs, Nordic Logistics, and Dialed In Focused Energy.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, May 23rd, 2026

Broadcast Information: TV – 5:00 pm EST on The CW & PRN

FAST FACTS

Best Start 6th – 2020

Best Finish 10th – 2021

28th career start at Charlotte

JCR TEAM

Crew Chief: Matt Weber

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

ABOUT KEVIN WHITAKER CHEVROLET

Chevrolet has an all-American image that is helped them earn their way to the top of the totem pole of vehicle manufacturers. Fostering a diverse vehicle lineup including compact cars, mid-size cars, sports cars, trucks, and SUVs, Chevrolet is a name drivers trust when they have set high expectations in their vehicle.

Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet carries an extensive selection of new and pre-owned cars, trucks, vans, crossovers, and SUVs in Greenville, SC. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, they have the perfect fit for you. If you are looking to lease your next vehicle, at Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet in Greenville, SC, they have competitive lease specials on new Chevrolet vehicles. Their staff will make sure that your car-buying experience is pleasant and hassle-free. Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet in Greenville, SC also has an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Browse their online showroom at www.kevinwhitaker.net.

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